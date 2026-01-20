How to watch, listen to San Diego State vs. Grand Canyon men's basketball game

The San Diego State Aztecs put their seven-game winning streak on the line on Wednesday night when they travel to face the Grand Canyon Antelopes in one of college basketball’s toughest environments.

The Aztecs (13-4, 7-0 Mountain West) and Antelopes (11-6, 4-2) face off at 8 p.m. PT at the 7,000-seat Global Credit Union Arena in Phoenix. The game will air on FS1.

It’ll be a tough place for the Aztecs to try to protect their lead atop the MW, which they earned with an 83-79 home win against New Mexico on Saturday night, hours after Utah State lost by 10 points at Grand Canyon. The loss knocked the Aggies out of the AP Top 25 and gave Lopes’ student section, known as the Havocs, the opportunity to storm the court.

SDSU experienced the full blast of the Havocs on Dec. 5, 2023, when, as the nation’s 25th-ranked team, it suffered a 79-73 upset loss in front of an overflow crowd at GCU. It was the first-ever win for the Lopes against a Top 25 opponent, leading to the fans storming the court. That was the season after the Aztecs reached the national championship game before losing to UConn.

“It's a lot like going to Utah State, where they have a great student section, or like The Show here at Viejas Arena. We know what those places are like, and we've been there before. It's their students, it's the piped-in sound, it's the smaller arena with a low ceiling. Everything about it is made for noise and made for sound. We'll have to battle that and make sure that we're communicating at a high level. We are all on the same page when we’re on the floor and just looking for that opportunity.”

Key facts

Grand Canyon joined the Mountain West last summer, meaning the Lopes and Aztecs will be conference foes for just this season. SDSU is leaving after this season to join the new-look Pac-12, along with fellow MW rivals Colorado State, Utah State, Boise State and Fresno State.

But GCU and SDSU are familiar with one another.

The Aztecs and Lopes are meeting for the sixth time overall and the third time in Phoenix. GCU leads the series 4-1 and is 2-0 on its home floor.

SDSU has won 10 of 11 games. The only loss in that span was to No. 1 Arizona on Dec. 20 at the home of the Phoenix Suns.

Below is a look at how to watch San Diego State at Grand Canyon.

How to watch San Diego State at Grand Canyon

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 21

Game time: 8 p.m. PT

Where: Global Credit Union Arena | Phoenix

How to watch: FS1

How to listen: San Diego Sports 760 (local)

