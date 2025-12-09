How to watch, listen to San Diego State vs. Lamar men's basketball game

San Diego State’s deep roster was on display a week ago when bench players combined for 59 points in a 77-66 home victory against Utah Valley.

While it was good for coach Brian Dutcher to know that he can rely on a deep rotation, he probably doesn’t want to go too many more games when the starters score only 18 points.

The Aztecs (4-3) are back on the court Wednesday night when they host Lamar in the middle game of a three-game homestand. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. at Viejas Arena and the game will be shown locally on KUSI-TV.

SDSU’s leading scorer this season, Reese Dixon-Waters, had only seven points, although he did have two big layups in the final three minutes.

Miles Byrd, the Mountain West Preseason Player of the Year, was battling the flu and had no points in 20 minutes. Miles Heide suffered a bruised hip and was limited to five minutes, with no points. Magoon Gwath, the 7-footer who is the reigning Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year, had another slow night, but not as unproductive as he was in a 91-81 loss to Baylor at the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas.

The bench stepped up big-time. BJ Davis scored 18 points, freshman Tae Simmons had 15 and Pharoh Compton had 12 points and three blocks.

“Anybody who was watching the Aztecs play would say maybe the five best players aren't starting,” Dutcher said. “BJ has obviously been one of our best players, but nobody else gives the spark he provides off the bench. He's been dynamic off the bench. He changes the rhythm of the game when he comes in. I try to tell BJ every day how much I value him, and I don't want him to be sad he's not starting when he's playing so well, because what he's providing us off the bench is immeasurably important.”

Lamar is 5-3 but is coming off a 57-49 loss to Texas A&M - Corpus Christi in a Southland Conference opener.

The Aztecs and Cardinals are meeting for the third time, with the Cardinals winning the first two games in the series, most recently on Dec. 22, 1992, in Beaumont, Texas.

Below is a look at how to watch San Diego State hosting Lamar on Steve Fisher Court at Viejas Arena.

How to watch San Diego State vs. Lamar

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 10

Game time: 7 p.m. PT

Where: Viejas Arena | San Diego

How to watch: KUSI-TV (local)

How to listen: San Diego Sports 760 (local)

