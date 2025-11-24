How to watch, listen to San Diego State vs. Michigan men's basketball game
San Diego State is back in Las Vegas for a return engagement in the Players Era Festival, where the Aztecs finished third in the inaugural, eight-team edition last year. It’s now an 18-team tournament that promises each participating team $1 million in NIL funds. The winner gets an additional $1 million.
SDSU (2-1) faces No. 7 Michigan on Monday night and then Oregon on Tuesday night. A third opponent will be determined after all the Tuesday games are finished, based on record and point differential. San Diego was the only program not from a power conference to play in last year’s event, yet beat No. 21 Creighton and No. 6 Houston. Its lone loss was to Oregon, the eventual winner.
SDSU coach Brian Dutcher will always be linked to Michigan. He was Steve Fisher’s assistant there for several seasons, including the run to the 1989 national championship, before following Fisher to SDSU in 1999.
Dutcher helped recruit the Fab Five, who took Michigan to the national championship games in 1992 and 1993 before losing. Those appearances were later vacated because Chris Webber accepted money from prominent booster Ed Martin.
“We’re getting ready for a nationally ranked Michigan team, obviously with some meaning for me,” Dutcher said Friday. “I spent a lot of time there as an assistant coach and am excited for an opportunity to have a chance to play the Wolverines again. Obviously, we took a trip there a couple years ago, played them at their place, and came out on the losing end. So, looking for an opportunity to play a really good team on a neutral floor and see if we're up for the task.”
SDSU is 0-1 against Michigan, with the Wolverines taking the initial game 72-58 in Ann Arbor on Dec. 4, 2021, when Juwan Howard, who was part of the Fab Five, was their head coach.
Of the 17 other teams in the Players Era Festival, SDSU has a winning record against Alabama, Baylor, Houston, St. John's and UNLV; has split the series with Creighton, Gonzaga, Kansas and Oregon; has a losing record against Iowa State, Syracuse, Michigan and Tennessee; and has never played Auburn, Maryland, Notre Dame and Rutgers. San Diego State is 67-67 combined against the 13 teams it has previously played.
Dutcher and Michigan coach Dusty May will cross paths for the first time since the 2023 Final Four, when SDSU beat May's Florida Atlantic squad 72-71 on Lamont Butler’s thrilling buzzer-beater.
Michigan is 4-0, with blowout wins over Oakland and Middle Tennessee and tight victories against Wake Forest in overtime and TCU.
Below is a look at how to watch San Diego State take on Michigan in Las Vegas as part of the Players Era Festival.
How to watch San Diego State vs. Michigan
Date: Monday, Nov. 24
Game time: 7:30 p.m. PT
Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena (Las Vegas, NV)
How to watch: truTV
How to listen: San Diego Sports 760 (local)