How to watch, listen to San Diego State vs. New Mexico men's basketball game

Brian Dutcher and the San Diego State Aztecs will welcome the New Mexico Lobos to Viejas Arena for the final time as Mountain West opponents on Saturday, with plenty on the line.

The Aztecs (12-4, 6-0 Mountain West) look to run their winning streak to seven games and keep pace with No. 23 Utah State atop the conference.

Tipoff against the Lobos (14-3, 5-1) is at 5 p.m. PT. The game will air on CBS Sports Network.

The Lobos are in third place in the league despite having a new coach, Eric Olen, and a whole new roster. Olen replaced Richard Pitino, the MW Coach of the Year last season, who left for Xavier. Among the player departures was guard Donovan Dent, the MW Player of the Year.

Olen has a working knowledge of the Aztecs after facing them three times in recent seasons while at UC San Diego. The Tritons lost all three, but the margin last season was just five points.

Oct 25, 2025; Pullman, WA, USA; New Mexico Lobos head coach Eric Olen. | James Snook-Imagn Images

San Diego State was the unanimous preseason pick to win the MW, while the Lobos were picked to finish fifth in the 12-team league. After this season, SDSU and four other MW teams will head to the reconfigured Pac-12, with New Mexico and several other schools staying behind.

Every game is critical for the Aztecs, who almost certainly will have to win the Mountain West tournament in order to guarantee a berth in March Madness.

The Aztecs are coming off a 74-57 win at Wyoming that was one of their most complete games of the season.

New Mexico has won four straight and 11 of 12.

“Coach Olen from UCSD has done a magnificent job replacing the entire roster and I'm looking forward to a really competitive game in front of a packed house here at Viejas,” Dutcher said.

Key facts

The Aztecs and Lobos are meeting for the 99th time with SDSU winning the previous meeting in San Diego and trailing 52-46 in the series. SDSU is 17-8 against the Lobos on Steve Fisher Court and 30-14 overall in San Diego.

SDSU has won 11 of 14 games against the Lobos in San Diego since the 2009-10 season.

How to watch New Mexico at San Diego State

Date: Saturday, Jan. 17

Game time: 5 p.m. PT

Where: Viejas Arena | San Diego

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

How to listen: San Diego Sports 760 (local)