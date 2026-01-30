How to watch, listen to San Diego State vs. Utah State men's basketball game

Miles Byrd and the San Diego State Aztecs head back on the road for a first-place showdown against current Mountain West and future Pac-12 rival Utah State on Saturday morning.

The Aztecs (15-5, 9-1 Mountain West) and Aggies (17-3, 8-2) face off at 10 a.m. PT at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The game will air on CBS.

The Aztecs have been in sole possession of first place for two weeks. Utah State and New Mexico are tied for second place, one game back.

San Diego State and Utah State will continue to be rivals when they move into the new-look Pac-12 next season, along with Boise State, Fresno State and Colorado State. Gonzaga and Texas State are also joining holdovers Oregon State and Washington State.

San Diego State was the unanimous preseason pick to win the MW, while the Aggies were picked to finish second in the 12-team league.

Lineup issues

The Aztecs could be without 7-footer Magoon Gwath (hip flexor injury) for the fourth straight game. Freshman Elzie Harrington (leg injury) was scratched two hours before a 73-50 home win against Colorado State on Wednesday night.

Dec 20, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Diego State Aztecs forward Magoon Gwath (0). | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Aztecs got big performances by Reese Dixon-Waters with 16 points and Pharoh Compton with 10 points.

Miles Byrd, the MW Preseason Player of the Year, had 10 points. In the previous game, an 82-71 win at UNLV, Byrd scored 23 points by going 7 of 8 from the field, 5 of 5 from 3-point range and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. That was just one point off his season high and two points off his career high.

Key facts

The Aztecs and Aggies are meeting for the 33rd time overall and 13th time on Utah State’s home floor. SDSU leads the series 20-12 but is just 5-7 in Logan, which sits at about 4,500 feet elevation.

The Aggies are backed by a loud student section known as The HURD, which can make for a tough atmosphere for visitors to the 10,270-seat arena.

The Aztecs have won nine of their last 10 games and 12 of their last 14.

USU has won two straight following a two-game losing streak that allowed the Aztecs to take and keep sole possession of first place.

Below is a look at how to watch San Diego State and Utah State.

How to watch San Diego State at Utah State

Date: Saturday, Jan. 31

Game time: 10 a.m. PT

Where: Dee Glen Events Spectrum| Logan, Utah

How to watch: CBS

How to listen: San Diego Sports 760 (local)

