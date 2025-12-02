How to watch, listen to San Diego State vs. Utah Valley men's basketball game
San Diego State is back in Viejas Arena to start a three-game homestand following a rather disheartening run at the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas last week.
The Aztecs (3-3) will face the Utah Valley Wolverines (5-2) of the Western Athletic Conference for the first time on Wednesday night. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. and the game will be shown locally on KUSI-TV.
SDSU needs a big bounce-back from its appearance in the Players Era Festival, which formed the bulk of the marquee portion of its schedule. The Aztecs’ normally tight defense was exposed, first in a 94-54 loss to Michigan, which jumped from No. 7 to No. 3 in the latest Associated Press Top 25, and then in a 91-81 loss to Baylor.
Sandwiched in between was a 97-80 win against Oregon in which the Aztecs shot 67.2%, the best-ever in Brian Dutcher’s nine seasons as head coach.
Even with that win, the Aztecs have allowed at least 80 points in their last four games, going back to a 108-107, double-overtime home loss to Troy on Nov. 18.
“I think we're just not making it tough enough for our opponents right now,” senior guard Sean Newman Jr. said. “They're shooting 50% from the field, almost 40 from 3, and then we're putting them on the line too much. We have to be more disciplined, be more solid, and then we have to execute our game plan better because that's not winning basketball on the defensive end.”
The Aztecs will face a Wolverines team coming off a dominant 3-0 performance in the Cancún Challenge. Utah Valley opened the tournament with a 79–72 home-site win over preseason Big West favorite UC Irvine in Orem before heading to Mexico and rolling to victories over South Dakota State (75–52) and Samford (89–45). UVU outscored its opponents by 24.7 points per game during its two games in Cancún.
Below is a look at how to watch San Diego State take on Utah Valley on Steve Fisher Court at Viejas Arena.
How to watch San Diego State vs. Utah Valley
Date: Wednesday, Dec. 3
Game time: 7 p.m. PT
Where: Viejas Arena | San Diego
How to watch: KUSI-TV (local)
How to listen: San Diego Sports 760 (local)