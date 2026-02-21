How to watch, listen to San Diego State vs. Colorado State basketball game

After another stunning home loss, the San Diego State Aztecs can start to get themselves right if they can win at Colorado State on Saturday.

It’s another trip to altitude for the Aztecs (18-7, 12-3), who will be going for a series sweep after beating the Rams 73-50 at Viejas Arena on Jan. 28.

On paper, it’s the easiest of the five remaining games for the Aztecs, whose resume for an at-large NCAA Tournament was damaged by a 73-63 home loss to Grand Canyon on Tuesday night.

The Rams (16-10, 7-8) are the only MW lower-tier team remaining on the Aztecs’ schedule. If they beat the Rams, and Utah State wins at Nevada, the Aztecs will have a chance to get back into first place when it hosts the Aggies on Tuesday night.

“Now, we have to find a way to regroup, put this behind us, immediately learn from it, and get ourselves 100% bought in going to Fort Collins and beating Colorado State,” coach Brian Dutcher said after Grand Canyon completed a series sweep. “If we do that, we will play for first place next week against Utah State.

“That's the Mountain West Conference. The top of this league is super competitive. We all have hard games left. Everybody at the top has hard games left, so we have to find a way to keep growing as a team. Try to stay positive. Learn from our mistakes. Take responsibility. I will take responsibility. Each player has to take some responsibility, learn from it and then move on.”

SDSU was the unanimous preseason pick to win the MW regular-season title. With their at-large chances hanging in the balance, the Aztecs’ best chance to reach March Madness is to win the conference tournament and claim the automatic berth.

After facing the Rams, the Aztecs will have three Quad 1 opportunities in the final four games — at home against Utah State and then in consecutive road games against New Mexico and Boise State.

The Aztecs could get freshman guard Elzie Harrington back from a leg injury that has sidelined him for six starts.

Key facts

The Aztecs and Rams are meeting for the 100th time overall, with SDSU leading the series 54-45 and the Rams holding a 29-15 advantage at altitude.

SDSU and CSU will continue to be conference foes when they move into the new-look Pac-12 season, along with fellow MW schools Boise State, Fresno State and Utah State.

Below is a look at how to watch San Diego State at Colorado State.

How to watch San Diego State at Colorado State

Date: Saturday, Feb. 21

Game time: 3 p.m. PT

Where: Moby Arena | Fort Collins, Colo.

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

How to listen: San Diego Sports 760 (local)

