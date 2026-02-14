How to watch, listen to San Diego State vs. Nevada men's basketball game

The San Diego State Aztecs are getting closer to being back to full strength for the stretch run of their final season in the Mountain West.

Coach Brian Dutcher expects 7-footer Magoon Gwath to be back for Saturday night’s home game against Nevada, the last time the teams will wrangle in the regular season as MW opponents. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. and the game will air on CBS Sports Network.

Gwath has missed six games with a hip flexor injury. He had a late start to his season as he rehabbed from knee surgery in April, and the Aztecs can certainly use his rim-protecting skills as they make a run for the regular-season title.

Dutcher said freshman Elzie Harrington is probably a week away from returning from a leg injury that has already cost him four starts.

“Whether Magoon can come back tomorrow, that's the thought,” Dutcher said Friday. “Elzie is probably another week out, and he wants to play, and he probably could play, but we'll give him another week to try to heal up, and then hopefully have him back after these next two games. We’re excited to get back on the floor. The rest did us good. Now we’ll see if our timing’s where it needs to be as we play a very good Nevada team tomorrow.”

The Aztecs (17-6, 11-2 MW) and Wolf Pack (17-7, 9-4) both had midweek byes and will be playing for the first time in a week. SDSU is one-half game behind Utah State in the race for the regular-season title, and by beating Nevada, can slide back into a tie with the Aggies, who host Memphis in a non-conference game.

SDSU, Utah State, Boise State, Fresno State and Colorado State are moving into the reconfigured Pac-12 starting next season while the Wolf Pack is among the teams staying behind.

SDSU was the unanimous preseason pick to win the MW regular-season title.

Key facts

The Aztecs are going for a season sweep after beating the Wolf Pack 73-68 in Reno on Jan. 6.

SDSU is 13-0 at Viejas Arena against Nevada in the MW era and 15-1 overall against the Wolf Pack in San Diego.

Nevada has not defeated SDSU in San Diego since Nov. 14, 1998, a span of 9,954 days.

The Aztecs and Wolf Pack are meeting for the 37th time overall, with SDSU leading the series 29-7.

Below is a look at how to watch Nevada at San Diego State.

How to watch Nevada at San Diego State

Date: Saturday, Feb. 14

Game time: 7 p.m. PT

Where: Viejas Arena | San Diego

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

How to listen: San Diego Sports 760 (local)

