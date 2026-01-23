How to watch, listen to San Diego State vs. UNLV men's basketball game

Looking to rebound after a tough loss at Grand Canyon, the San Diego State Aztecs continue their farewell tour of the Mountain West Conference when they visit the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels for a national matinee on Saturday.

The Aztecs (13-5, 7-1 Mountain West) and Runnin’ Rebels (10-8, 5-2) face off at 1 p.m. PT at Thomas & Mack Center in a rivalry that SDSU has dominated in recent seasons. The game will air on CBS.

The Aztecs continue to lead the MW in their final season in the league despite losing 70-69 on a controversial foul call at Grand Canyon on Wednesday night. That’s because they’re the only one-loss team in the league, with five two-loss teams behind them, including the Runnin’ Rebels.

The Aztecs know they don’t have time to dwell on Wednesday’s loss, when they rallied from a double-digit deficit, took a late lead and then lost when Tae Simmons was called for a foul on Makiah Williams, who made both free throws for a 70-69 lead with 1.8 seconds left.

“We’re taking a private jet home tonight. As soon as we get back to San Diego, it's a new opponent, new focus,” guard Miles Byrd said afterward. “This league has tough places to play and really good teams. … We can't dwell on this, because you've seen it before. In this league, if you let losses like this stack, the next thing you know, you'll have two or three losses. We’re just trying to have an experienced, mature mindset about it.”

San Diego State Aztecs guard Miles Byrd (21). | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

SDSU was without 7-footer Magoon Gwath, who has been sidelined by a hip injury.

Key facts

This will be SDSU’s final regular-season visit to UNLV. The Aztecs and four other MW teams are heading to the new-look Pac-12 next season while UNLV is among the teams staying behind.

The Aztecs and Rebels are meeting for the 85th time overall and 48th time on UNLV’s home floor. SDSU leads the series 44-40, which includes a 22-18 mark at Thomas & Mack Center.

The Aztecs are 23-4 in their last 27 overall against UNLV and 14-3 in its last 17 games at the Thomas & Mack Center.

SDSU will return to the Thomas & Mack Center in March for the MW tournament.

Below is a look at how to watch San Diego State at UNLV.

How to watch San Diego State at UNLV

Date: Saturday, Jan. 24

Game time: 1 p.m. PT

Where: Thomas & Mack Center | Las Vegas

How to watch: CBS

How to listen: San Diego Sports 760 (local)

MORE SAN DIEGO STATE NEWS & ANALYSIS