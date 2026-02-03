How to watch, listen to San Diego State vs. Wyoming men's college basketball game

Coming off a big loss at Utah State, San Diego State’s biggest task Tuesday night will be to avoid getting complacent against lowly Wyoming in the Cowboys’ final regular-season visit to Viejas Arena.

The Aztecs have beaten Wyoming 17 straight times on Steve Fisher Court, and the oddsmakers say they’re an 11.5-point favorite to run that streak to 18.

The Aztecs (15-6, 9-2 Mountain West) and Cowboys (13-9, 4-7) face off at 8 p.m. PT. The game will air on CBS Sports Network.

San Diego State is coming off a 71-66 loss at Utah State in which it blew an 11-point first-half lead. The Aztecs regained the lead but were outplayed in the game’s final five minutes. The loss dropped the Aztecs into a three-way tie with the Aggies and New Mexico Lobos.

“We’re excited to get back on the floor after losing a game,” coach Brian Dutcher said. “We don't want to dwell on the Utah State game too long. Obviously, we played a pretty good game at Utah State, but we didn't close the last five minutes. We didn't play as well as we needed to to get a road win. So, we're excited to get back home in front of a Viejas Arena crowd and find a way to stay in first place. That's the key.”

The Aztecs beat the Cowboys 74-57 in the teams’ first meeting at Laramie on Jan. 14. This will be the final regular-season meeting between the long-time rivals.

SDSU, Utah State, Boise State, Fresno State and Colorado State are moving into the reconfigured Pac-12 starting next season while the Cowboys will be among the teams staying behind.

SDSU was the unanimous preseason pick to win the MW regular-season title and the Cowboys were picked ninth in the 12-team league.

Roster update

Magoon Gwath is expected to miss his fifth straight start due to a hip flexor injury and freshman Elzie Harrington is expected to miss his third straight start with a leg injury. Dutcher indicated the earliest either of them could be back would be a home game against Nevada on Feb. 14.

Key facts

SDSU hasn’t lost to the Cowboys at home since Jan. 3, 2007. The Aztecs lead the series 54-41, including 20-5 at Viejas Arena. San Diego State has won 14 straight overall against the Cowboys and 17 straight on Steve Fisher Court.

Below is a look at how to watch Wyoming and San Diego State.

How to watch San Diego State vs. Wyoming

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 3

Game time: 8 p.m. PT

Where: Viejas Arena | San Diego

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

How to listen: San Diego Sports 760 (local)

