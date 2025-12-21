How to watch, listen to San Diego State vs. Whittier men's basketball game

San Diego State goes from one end of the basketball spectrum to the other when, less than 48 hours after being routed by No. 1 Arizona, it hosts Division III Whittier in a rare Monday afternoon game.

It will be the final non-conference game before the Aztecs resume Mountain West play. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. at Viejas Arena. The game will be shown locally on KUSI-TV.

The Aztecs presumably will get a breather after getting blown out by Arizona during the final 15 minutes of a 68-45 loss to the undefeated Wildcats in Phoenix on Saturday night. The Aztecs didn’t have any players reach double digits in scoring, they shot only 26.3% from the field and they were outrebounded 52-28.

After Monday, the Aztecs (6-4) will be off until Dec. 30, when they resume their final MW season with a game at San Jose State.

The Aztecs were the unanimous preseason favorite to win the MW, and after getting roughed up in the marquee portion of their schedule, getting into the NCAA Tournament now hinges on claiming the automatic berth that comes with winning the conference tournament.

Coach Brian Dutcher mused about missed opportunities after another big loss to a ranked team. The Aztecs were routed 94-54 by then-No. 7 Michigan on Nov. 27 in the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas. The Wolverines have since moved up to No. 2, right behind Arizona.

“There are no moral victories at San Diego State. I mean, we played for a national championship three years ago and a Sweet 16 two years ago,” Dutcher said. “These are the teams we have to play and beat in order to be a tournament team. We missed our opportunities this year, losing to Michigan and Arizona. Last year, we beat Houston, which is probably the biggest reason we got in the NCAA Tournament.

“So now we have to go to the Mountain West and find a way to win the Mountain West Tournament. Our at-large resume, people will say, ‘Boy, they challenged themselves,’ but we didn't get the signature win against one of these teams that you need to get yourself in the tournament and get seeded if you're not a power five school.”

The Aztecs did rally to beat Oregon a night after being routed by Michigan, but then finished their stay in Vegas by losing 91-81 to Baylor.

The Poets (7-2) play in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SCIAC). SDSU leads 50-30 in a series that will resume for the first time since Jan. 31, 1969.

Below is a look at how to watch Whittier vs. San Diego State.

How to watch San Diego State vs. Whittier

Date: Monday, Dec. 22

Game time: 1 p.m. PT

Where: Viejas Arena | San Diego

How to watch: KUSI-TV (local)

How to listen: San Diego Sports 760 (local)

