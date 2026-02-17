How to watch or listen to San Diego State vs. Grand Canyon men's basketball game

Magoon Gwath is back for the San Diego State Aztecs, which could be enough to give the Aztecs an edge against the Antelopes in a short but lopsided rivalry.

Gwath missed the first game of the season series between the teams on Jan. 21, when the Aztecs dropped a 70-69 heartbreaker for their first Mountain West loss this season that ended a seven-game winning streak.

The 7-footer returned from a six-game injury layoff on Saturday night against Nevada and had a big game on both ends of the court, which should give the Aztecs (18-6, 12-2 MW) extra confidence going into Tuesday night’s home game against the Lopes (16-9, 9-5). Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. and the game will air on CBS Sports Network.

Gwath, the reigning MW Defensive Player of the Year, had 13 points, including three 3-point shots, and five blocked shots in just 14 minutes. He became the first Aztec since at least the 1996-97 season with at least three 3-pointers and 5 blocks in the same game.

Additionally, he’s no longer wearing a brace on his surgically repaired right knee, which is a good sign.

“Just at an elite level, he’s shooting the three,” coach Brian Dutcher said. “The ball’s not even dropping below his shoulders and at 7-foot, it’s tough to get to that shot. That 3-point shot has made him a major concern to everybody who we’re going to play for the rest of the season and that doesn't even take into account the five blocked shots he had.

“So I said earlier that this was the point of the year last year, where we lost him for the rest of the season until the NCAA Tournament and now this is a different dynamic. We've added them for the last seven games. So hopefully that will be the difference in having a chance to win a Mountain West title or not.”

Dutcher said freshman guard Elzie Harrington will be held out until Saturday’s game at Colorado State to make sure he’s fully healed from a leg injury that has sidelined him for five starts.

SDSU is currently tied with Utah State atop the MW standings and can take a half-game lead for a day with a victory, since Utah State doesn’t play until Wednesday night at home against Boise State.

SDSU was the unanimous preseason pick to win the MW regular-season title, while the Lopes were picked to finish fourth in their first season in the league.

The Aztecs and Lopes are meeting for the seventh time overall, fourth time in San Diego and the third time as NCAA members. GCU leads the series 5-1, including a 1-1 mark on Steve Fisher Court.

The Lopes joined the MW a year earlier than planned. SDSU is headed to the Pac-12 after this season, along with BSU, USU, Fresno State and Colorado State.

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 17

Game time: 7 p.m. PT

Where: Viejas Arena | San Diego

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

How to listen: San Diego Sports 760 (local)

