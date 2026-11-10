How to watch San Diego State vs. Bethune-Cookman basketball: Live stream, game time and radio

The San Diego State Aztecs look to improve to 3-0 when they host the winless Bethune-Cookman Wildcats in a Veterans Day matinee game on Wednesday at Viejas Arena.

The Aztecs (2-0) and Wildcats (0-3) have never met on the court. This will be the first of two games against teams from the SWAC this season for the Aztecs, who also host Texas Southern on Nov. 18. SDSU is 11-0 all-time against Southwestern Athletic Conference teams.

Junior guard Latrell Davis, who redshirted last season, leads the Aztecs with an average of 21.5 points per game.

Tipoff is at 2 p.m. It’s the first game of a doubleheader with the women’s team, which hosts Colorado at 7 p.m.

San Diego State returns home after Colorado win

The Aztecs will return to Viejas Arena after leading almost the entire game to beat Colorado 77-66 on Saturday in the inaugural Bill Walton Classic at the Pechanga Sports Arena across town on Saturday. Pechanga is one of the former homes of the Aztecs as well as the Los Angeles Clippers, for whom Walton played during his Hall of Fame NBA career.

The Aztecs won’t get too comfortable in their friendly confines because they’ll head to northern San Diego County on Sunday afternoon to play New Mexico State in the Compete 4 Cause Classic at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside.

They’ll return to Viejas Arena on Nov. 18 to face Texas Southern in the final tuneup before heading to Las Vegas for the Players Era Festival starting on Nov. 24 against Iowa State.

This is the fourth time the Aztecs have played at least two games in a season against SWAC teams and the second time they will face SWAC teams in back-to-back home games.

What to know about Bethune-Cookman

This will be the fourth game of a season-opening road swing that has taken the Wildcats from coast to coast. They lost their season opener at Furman in South Carolina and then lost at No.19 Texas Tech and Grand Canyon.

After facing the Aztecs, the Wildcats will return to their home in Daytona Beach, Fla.

San Diego State vs. Bethune-Cookman: Live stream, game time and radio

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 11

Game time: 2 p.m. PT

Where: Viejas Arena | San Diego

How to watch: Pac-12 YouTube

How to listen: San Diego Sports 760