The San Diego State Aztecs are about to see the level of competition go up big-time when they hit the court in the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas for the third straight season.

The Aztecs (5-0) open the tournament against Iowa State (3-1) at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Michelob ULTRA Arena. After a day off, the winner will face the winner of the game between Maryland and No. 9 Tennessee on Thanksgiving Day. The Aztecs are guaranteed three games.

Or, as coach Brian Dutcher says, “Three really good teams in four days and if we're fortunate to win three have another game. So we know what the task in front of us is and I think the players are embracing that.”

What's at stake for San Diego State in Las Vegas

SDSU heads to Las Vegas after reaching 5-0 for the third time in Dutcher’s 10 seasons as head coach.

The Aztecs are one of the “original eight” schools to compete in the Players Era Festival, which helps teams earn NIL money.

This is also the first time this season the Aztecs have played away from San Diego County.

What to know about Iowa State entering the matchup

The Cyclones lead the series 4-2. The teams haven’t met since the Cyclones beat the Aztecs by 30 points in the fifth-place game at the 2018 Maui Invitational.

Iowa State was ranked No. 18 in the AP preseason poll but was knocked out after a loss to Memphis.

“T.J. (Otzelberger) is a really good coach,” Dutcher said. “They do some things out of the box that a lot of people don't do. They send the ball down the baseline, trap the baseline drive and create turnovers. They create 19 turnovers a game. They'll be lobbing the ball to the rim. We may see more lobs in this game than we see the rest of the year. They do some things we're going to have to prepare for, and I think we've done a good job prepping.”

Dutcher also said that rebounding will be a key. He said playing a strong exhibition schedule, including a game at Arizona, hopefully prepared the Aztecs for the level of competition they’ll see this week, starting with the Cyclones.

“We have to make sure we rebound the basketball,” Dutcher said. “They're big, strong, aggressive, and that might be the deciding factor in the game, our ability to rebound against a big, strong team.

“The Arizona game probably would be the greatest example with their size and strength, how they got 20 offensive rebounds on us. So we have to learn from history or we'll be doomed to repeat it. So, we have to make sure that we do a good job and we have in practice of trying to keep the opposition off the glass, but that will be the test.”

How to watch and listen to San Diego State vs. Iowa State basketball

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 24

Game time: 2:30 p.m. PT

Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena | Las Vegas

Live stream: ESPN app (with an ESPN Unlimited subscription or eligible TV provider login)

How to watch: ESPNU

How to listen: San Diego Sports 760