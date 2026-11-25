The San Diego State Aztecs will get their game against Maryland out of the way well before it’s time to have Thanksgiving dinner.

The Aztecs (5-1) and Terrapins (3-3) face off at 10 a.m. Thursday in the losers’ bracket of the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas. The Aztecs were manhandled by Iowa State on Wednesday, losing 81-68, right after the Terrapins lost 72-64 to No. 9 Tennessee.

The game will air on ESPN.

What's at stake for San Diego State

The Aztecs can’t win the tournament, so the next best thing is to try to avoid consecutive defeats to strong teams.

Minutes after losing to the Cyclones, coach Brian Dutcher already had a checklist of areas where the Aztecs must improve in order to beat the Terrapins.

“We gave up too many layups and free throws, and we fouled too much at the rim, and that's something we can grow and learn from and try to get better at.

“But overall, it was a tough performance against a good team, and we've run into this before at this tournament. There are a lot of good teams here. Last year, got beat by 40 by Michigan in the opener. We came back and played really good against Oregon, and that's our intention to come back, put this one behind us as quickly as we can, and play at the top of our ability against a good Maryland team in two days.”

SDSU is in the Players Era Festival for the third straight season. It upset No. 6 Houston in the third-place game two years ago but had a rough go last year. The Aztecs lost by 40 in their opener to eventual champion Michigan, beat Oregon and then lost by 10 to Baylor.

The Aztecs gave up at least 80 points in each of those games, the first sign of trouble in a season that would end when they missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time in six seasons.

What San Diego State can expect from Maryland

This will be the first game between the two schools.

However, the Aztecs will face a familiar foe in 6-foot-9, 250-pound Tomislav Buljan, who transferred from New Mexico.

Buljan had his first double-double of the season with 13 points and 11 rebounds as the Terps played the Volunteers closely before losing.

Buljan had a huge game against SDSU late last season when he scored 24 points and cleared 18 rebounds in an 81-76 New Mexico win at The Pit that helped damage SDSU’s NCAA Tournament resume.

The Aztecs kept the Croatian big man in check in beating the Lobos in the Mountain West Tournament semifinals but then lost to Utah State in the title game and were snubbed on Selection Sunday.

Tomislav’s big regular-season performances against the Aztecs convinced Dutcher to recruit former European pros, and he ended up signing three of them, including two big men and a guard.

“Well, he’ll be excited to see us,” Dutcher quipped. “I think he had 20 rebounds a game against us last year. So, he's an incredible rebounder. We know that. So, we will work hard on trying to box him out. And with that being said, he's a gifted rebounder.

“So, Maryland has great positional length. They're well coached and they're going to be ornery like we are after a loss. So this will be lace-’em-up and go out and compete at a high level.”

How to watch San Diego State vs. Maryland basketball

Date: Thursday, Nov. 26

Game time: 10 a.m. PT

Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena | Las Vegas

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: ESPN app (with ESPN Unlimited or an eligible TV provider login)

Radio: San Diego Sports 760