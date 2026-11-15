How to watch San Diego State vs. New Mexico State basketball: TV channel, game time and live stream

The San Diego State Aztecs look to keep their unbeaten season going when they head off campus for the second time in three games to play another neutral-court game in San Diego County.

This time it’ll be against New Mexico State at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside at 1 p.m. Sunday.

The 7,500-seat Frontwave Arena opened in September 2024 and is the home to various sports teams, concerts and other events.

“We’re excited to get in the building,” coach Brian Dutcher said. “We actually went a week earlier because we usually practice at the place the day before the game, but we couldn't get in there, so we went last week and just did some shooting in there to get the team comfortable.

“Now, we'll play there for real on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. against the New Mexico State team that's coming off two straight road losses.”

The Aztecs are 3-0 while the Aggies are 1-2.

San Diego State continues unbeaten start with another local matchup

The Aztecs are playing their first five games in San Diego County, alternating between Viejas Arena and neutral court sites. They opened with a win against Fullerton State at Viejas Arena and then beat Colorado last Saturday in the inaugural Bill Walton Classic at Pechanga Arena. SDSU was back on campus on Wednesday night, beating Bethune-Cookman, and after this neutral-court game will return to Viejas to face Texas Southern on Wednesday night.

They’ll finally leave the county for the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas during Thanksgiving week, with the first game set for Nov. 24 against No. 18 Iowa State.

What to know about New Mexico State ahead of Sunday's game

The Aggies opened with a home win against Western New Mexico before losing at No. 15 Gonzaga and at UTEP.

“Obviously, Gonzaga is not easy to play,” Dutcher said. “They played a five-point game at half, and then the Zags extended it. They played the rivalry game against UTEP, lost on a buzzer-beater. They'll be ornery, but we have to be ornery too, and we have to try to grow on our 3-0 start and try to keep getting better every time we take that forward.”

Dutcher said the Aggies “run a really disciplined, good offense. They guard super aggressively. They'll deny wing entries. They'll deny the high post. They'll jump out and try to hedge and dominate ball screens, so they're aggressive by nature. With that being said, they do a good job of helping on the backside, so they're well coached. They run really good stuff, and we're going to have to play well to win.”

SDSU leads the series 5-3. The teams haven’t met since the second round of the 2014 NCAA Tournament in Spokane, when SDSU won 73-69 in overtime to reach the Sweet 16 for the second time in school history.

How to watch San Diego State vs. New Mexico State basketball

Date: Sunday, Nov. 15

Game time: 1 p.m. PT

Where: Frontwave Arena | Oceanside, Calif.

How to watch: KUSI-CW

How to live stream: Fans can watch through live TV streaming services such as YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DIRECTV Stream, provided their subscription includes a local CW affiliate carrying the game.

How to listen: San Diego Sports 760