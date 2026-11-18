The San Diego State Aztecs look to improve to 5-0 when they host Texas Southern at 7 p.m. on Wednesday night.

The Aztecs will be back at Viejas Arena after beating New Mexico State 73-61 on Sunday afternoon at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, their second neutral-court game in San Diego County this season.

What’s at stake for the Aztecs

SDSU is trying to start a season 5-0 for the third time in Brian Dutcher’s 10 seasons as head coach.

The first time was in 2019-20, when the Aztecs opened the season 26-0 to become the last undefeated team in the country before losing at home to UNLV. The Aztecs were 30-2 and headed for a high seed in the NCAA Tournament before the season was halted by the pandemic.

The Aztecs won their first five games of the 2020-21 season before losing at home to BYU.

Aztecs get final prep before tournament time

This will be the final tuneup before the Aztecs head to Las Vegas for the Players Era Festival, where the competition gets decidedly tougher.

The Aztecs will begin play next Tuesday afternoon against Iowa State, which had been ranked No. 18 in the AP’s preseason Top 25 before dropping out. The winner of that game will play the winner between Maryland and No. 8 Tennessee.

What to know about Texas Southern entering the matchup

The Tigers dropped to 1-4 after a 97-92 loss across town at UC San Diego on Monday night. Guard Karris Bilal scored a career-high 36 points on 16 of 27 shooting.

SDSU leads the series 4-0, including 3-0 on Steve Fisher Court.

This is the second straight home game against a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference. The Aztecs beat Bethune-Cookman 88-75 last Wednesday.

“Obviously these teams are playing for their payroll. They're playing for their budget,” Dutcher said. “And so to play two games a day apart is not out of the ordinary for the SWAC teams. It’s a hard schedule.

“And when Bethune came in, they had already been to Texas Tech and Grand Canyon. And so these games are budget games for them. So, they know how they're going to be but they take them anyway. And they compete at a high level against a really unfavorable schedule in the non-conference form.”

How to watch Texas Southern vs. San Diego State

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 18

Game time: 7 p.m. PT

Where: Viejas Arena | San Diego

How to watch: Pac-12 YouTube

How to listen: San Diego Sports 760