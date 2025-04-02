Magoon Gwath withdraws from portal, returns to San Diego State
San Diego State received major news out of the college basketball portal on Tuesday night and it’s a name that Aztec fans are quite familiar with.
Magoon Gwath took to Instagram late Tuesday night, collaborating with the MESA Foundation on a post, announcing his return to San Diego State next season.
Gwath wrote, “Home is where the heart is. Staying home! I am excited to share that I am removing my name from the transfer portal. If I return to school next season, it will be as an Aztec. Thank you for your continued support as I go through the 2025 NBA Draft process.”
Rumors from recruiting analysts had swirled on Tuesday morning that Gwath was closing in on announcing his commitment to Kentucky, following on the footsteps of Lamont Butler from a season ago. Michigan, Texas and Washington were said to be among the schools pursuing Gwath while dangling massive NIL promises.
When Gwath announced his move to the portal just over a week ago, he also put his name in as an early entrant for June’s NBA Draft while maintaining his collegiate eligibility. Miles Byrd, San Diego State’s second leading scorer this past season, is doing the same though he has not entered the portal.
On 760 AM with “Jon & Jim” last week, head coach Brian Dutcher was asked about the possibility of players returning to their original school after entering the portal.
“I wouldn’t close the door,” Dutcher said of the possibility. “But the whole thing is, how long can you wait? Because the more you wait, the more you miss out on other players.”
Head coach Brian Dutcher and staff had spent much of the past week sorting through the names in the college basketball transfer portal in hopes of adding to next season’s roster following the defections of Gwath and point guard Nick Boyd. Now that Gwath has returned, pending his NBA Draft process, Dutcher and his assistants can turn their attention to finding help in the backcourt.
San Diego State landed their first addition out of the portal on Monday night when forward Jeremiah Oden announced that he’ll play his final season with the Aztecs. A sixth-year senior, Oden spent three seasons at Wyoming and one at DePaul. He spent this year at Charlotte but never appeared for the 49ers after missing the season with an injury. He had some of his best career games during his five matchups with San Diego State while at Wyoming, seemingly putting his name on the radar of the coaching staff.
A redshirt freshman this past season, Gwath broke out nationally this past season for San Diego State. He averaged nine points, five rebounds and three blocks per game. Gwath also shot 37 percent from three-point range on the way to being named Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year.
