Miles Byrd announces NBA Draft decision
On Wednesday, with hours to go before the NBA Draft withdrawal deadline, San Diego State star Miles Byrd has made his decision.
Byrd will return to San Diego for his fourth season in the Aztec program. He made the announcement on Instagram with the caption “back to work”. Byrd’s return gives San Diego State a strong group of 13 players that likely positions the Aztecs as a preseason top 25 team nationally in addition to being the favorite in the Mountain West Conference.
Byrd broke out for San Diego State as a redshirt sophomore in 2024-25, earning a spot on the All-Mountain West second team after averaging 12 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals per game. Against Colorado State in January, Byrd showcased what has many excited when it comes to his pro potential. He finished the game with 25 points, seven steals and six rebounds while knocking down five of his nine three-point attempts.
One of 75 players invited to the NBA Draft combine, Byrd improved his stock with strong performances in the scrimmages against other top prospects with NBA executives keeping a close eye.
At the combine, Byrd measured at at 6’4 ¾” barefoot. He weighed 181.8 pounds with a 6’10” wingspan and a standing reach of 8’6 ½”. Across two days of games at the combine, Byrd scored 24 points, making five of his 11 three-point attempts. He also totaled eight assists, five steals and four blocks.
A four-star recruit out of Lincoln High School in Stockton, Byrd chose the Aztecs over Minnesota, Washington, Colorado State and Santa Clara. He took a medical redshirt during San Diego State’s run to the national title game in 2023. As a redshirt freshman, Byrd played in 34 games while averaging four points and three rebounds.
Following Byrd’s return, San Diego State has put together a loaded roster for the 2025-26 season. The Aztecs added Sean Newman Jr., Latrell Davis and Jeremiah Oden from the transfer portal, signed incoming four-star freshmen Tae Simmons and Elzie Harrington and brought back reigning Mountain West Freshman and Defensive Player of the Year Magoon Gwath after his brief stay in both the transfer portal and NBA draft pool.
