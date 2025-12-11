Miles Byrd, BJ Davis lead San Diego State to 89-71 win against Lamar

Miles Byrd was back to his usual playmaking self and BJ Davis had another outstanding game off the bench for the San Diego State Aztecs, who beat Lamar 88-71 for their second straight win and third in four games.

Byrd capped his team-high 19 points with a 3-pointer, a steal and a dunk on consecutive possessions. A week earlier, he had the flu and was held scoreless in a 77-68 home win against Utah Valley. He added five rebounds and four assists.

Davis scored 16 points on 5-of-8 shooting off the bench for the Aztecs (5-3), who opened a 51-41 halftime lead and took off from there. Magoon Gwath was back in double figures, with 10 points and six rebounds in 20 minutes.

All 11 Aztecs who played scored at least three points.

Coach Brian Dutcher is still trying to figure out his rotation. The Aztecs have one of their deepest rosters in years and Dutcher is aware that he has to keep players happy and involved.

Some key numbers

A week earlier, the Aztecs got a whopping 59 points from the bench in a 77-66 home win against Utah Valley and just 18 from the starters. Davis led the way with 18 in that game while Byrd and fellow starter Miles Heide (hip injury) were both held scoreless.

Bench players scored 44 points for the Aztecs against the Cardinals, again a good sign of the team’s depth.

The team’s leading scorer, Reese Dixon-Waters (12.8 points per game), had nine points.

Rob Lee Jr. scored a game-high 21 for Lamar, but the Aztecs held the Cardinals to just 36.2% (21 of 58) shooting from the field. The Cardinals did make 14 of 35 3-pointers. The Aztecs shot 48.3 (29 of 60).

Up next

This was the final warmup for SDSU’s final Mountain West opener, at home against Air Force next Wednesday night. The Aztecs were the unanimous preseason pick to win the MW title before moving into the new-look Pac-12 next season.

And, of course, three nights after the Air Force game, the Aztecs will take on No. 1 Arizona in Phoenix.

Then it’s back home for a matinee tipoff against Whittier on Dec. 22, their final game before Christmas. They’ll resume MW play on Dec. 30 at San Jose State.

