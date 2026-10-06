NCAA clears another key San Diego State newcomer for 2026-27 season

Brian Dutcher’s San Diego State Aztecs got another dose of good news on Tuesday when the second of three European pros they signed in the offseason was certified by the NCAA.

The Aztecs announced that 6-foot-10 forward Luca Vincini from Turin, Italy, has been certified to compete for the Aztecs in the 2026-27 season.

The OK from the NCAA came two weeks after 6-foot-2 guard David Torresani from Milan was certified to compete for the Aztecs.

SDSU is still awaiting word on the third European pro it signed during the spring, 6-9 forward Luka Skoric of Croatia.

Why SDSU's international additions require NCAA clearance

The NCAA is taking a harder look at international professional players whose pay was above “actual and necessary expenses.”

The Aztecs signed the three European pros in the wake of perhaps the most disappointing season in program history. After the Aztecs missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time in six seasons, a number of players hit the transfer portal and Dutcher was faced with a big roster rebuild.

Having seen the trend among other schools of signing European pros, Dutcher inked the three players in an effort to avoid the pratfall of last year’s team, which was the heavy preseason Mountain West favorite, only to miss out on the conference’s automatic bid and then an at-large bid.

A number of teams have turned to European pros, including some who are with the Aztecs in the rebuilt Pac-12.

But the NCAA decided to take a firmer stance with international professional players to see whether their pay was “actual and necessary expenses.”

What Luca Vincini brings to San Diego State

The 22-year-old Vincini has played in 170 career games during a six-year European professional career. He averaged 4.6 points and 3.0 rebounds.

He most recently played in 65 games over the last two seasons with Dinamo Sassari in Italy’s Lega Basket Serie A. He shot 51.7% from the field and 68.5% from the free-throw line. He averaged 3.3 rebounds.

One SDSU eligibility decision remains

Having certainty on Vincini and Torresani gives the Aztecs a big boost with their inaugural season in the Pac-12 coming up.

SDSU has a tough exhibition schedule that starts Oct. 16 at Arizona, a Final Four team last year. It concludes with home games on Oct. 23 against USC and Oct. 28 against Long Beach State.

The Aztecs open the regular season at home on Nov. 3 against Fullerton State.