NCAA tournament update: San Diego State projected as 11-seed
In two days, the bracket for the 2025 NCAA men’s basketball tournament will be released. As we move closer to Selection Sunday, bracketologists continue to update their projections for where teams sit prior to the bracket being released.
As of Friday morning, San Diego State remains in the bracket according to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi. The Aztecs are listed atop the list of the last four teams in. San Diego State, who was eliminated from the Mountain West Conference tournament on Thursday night, is listed one spot ahead of Xavier. The Musketeers are in a similar spot as the Aztecs, having been eliminated from the Big East tournament by Marquette on Thursday.
The two other teams that remain just inside the bubble are Texas and North Carolina. The Longhorns and Tarheels are still alive in their respective conference tournaments and have the ability to improve their resumes over the coming days.
Lunardi’s current projection has San Diego State and North Carolina as 11-seeds. The two teams would matchup in a first four game in Dayton, Ohio early next week. The winner would then head to Denver to take on six-seed Kansas. Texas A&M and Utah Valley would be playing on the other side of the quadrant.
Despite beating San Diego State for the first time this season, Lunardi lists Boise State third among the first four teams out. The Broncos are listed behind Ohio State and Indiana who have both been eliminated from the Big 10 Conference tournament. Boise State has another big opportunity on Friday night, taking on top-seed New Mexico with a spot in the Mountain West tournament championship game on the line.
The Broncos sit one spot ahead of surging Colorado State according to Lunardi. The two-seed Rams took care of Nevada in the quarterfinal round last night. They’ll take on Utah State on Friday night, looking to improve their resume versus teams whose conference tournament runs have ended.
New Mexico and Utah State remain as the two teams from the Mountain West safely in the tournament according to Lunardi. Projected as a nine-seed, New Mexico would take on UConn with a probable battle against Florida waiting on the other side of the quadrant. Utah State is projected as a 10-seed in the South Region. The Aztecs would take on seven-seed Missouri in Cleveland with Michigan State and Bryant on the other side.
MORE SAN DIEGO STATE NEWS & ANALYSIS
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Continue to follow our San Diego State coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook.