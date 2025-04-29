New Mexico adds commitment from Division 2 standout guard
New Mexico announced the hiring of Eric Olen as the program’s 23rd head basketball coach on March 30. A month later, Olen has put together more than half of next season’s roster.
The latest commitment to the Lobo program comes from Luke Haupt, a versatile guard out of Division 2 Point Loma Nazarene. He joins New Mexico with one season of eligibility remaining. Haupt becomes the eighth commitment for New Mexico under the new staff as they work to put the final pieces together on their first roster.
Haupt spent five seasons at Point Loma Nazarene, making his debut during the shortened 2021 spring season when he started all 11 games for the Sea Lions. In 2022-23, Haupt started all 29 games, earning a spot on the All-PacWest 1st team. At 6-foot-7, capable of playing guard and forward, Haupt grabbed 551 rebounds over his four seasons on the court, averaging six per game. He’s become an excellent three-point shooter over his past two seasons, shooting 41 and 39 percent, respectively. He showcased his versatility with a 25-point, 11-rebound, six steal performance in a game against Minnesota Duluth during his sophomore season.
Haupt missed the 2023-24 season with an injury but regained his form this past season in his final year with the Sea Lions. He averaged 13.2 points per game while leading Point Loma Nazarene in rebounds, assists and steals. Haupt helped the Sea Lions reach the Division 2 Sweet 16 for the second time in three years, earning a spot on the All-PacWest 1st team for the second time while also grabbing a place on the NABC All-West District Team.
A 2020 graduate of St. Augustine High School in San Diego, Haupt is a player that Olen and staff saw regularly. Haupt helped the Saints win 92 games over four seasons while playing for his dad, Mike. Luke averaged 15 points, eight rebounds and three assists per game, earning All-CIF honors twice.
In addition to Haupt, New Mexico has added commitments from high school recruits Jake Hall and Uriah Tenette, junior college star Antonio Chol and transfers Chris Howell (UC San Diego), Milos Vincentic (UC San Diego), Kevin Patton (USC), Kallai Patton (USC) and JT Rock (Iowa State).
