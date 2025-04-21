New Mexico adds commitment from high school recruit
New Mexico has added a point guard to its roster. Eric Olen and staff received a commitment from Uriah Tenette on Saturday,
A senior point guard from Prescott High School in Arizona, Tenette joins Jake Hall as the two incoming high school recruits for the Lobos next season. The duo had both signed with UC San Diego while Olen was head coach of the Tritons. Hall was the first recruit Olen added at New Mexico, receiving a commitment in the days following his hire in Albuquerque. The 5-foot-10 Tenette becomes the seventh player that has been added to New Mexico over the past three weeks, with many more on the way, while Olen and staff put together their first team in their new home.
Tenette is an explosive athlete who surpassed 2,500 career points in high school, reaching the top 10 in the history of Arizona. He averaged 29 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals this past season after averaging 31 points per game as a junior. In a win over Chatsworth (Calif.) and five-star USC-signee Alijah Arenas this past season, Tenette had 54 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds and four steals. He opened his junior season by scoring 30 points or more in 11 of his first 14 games, including a 47-point, 11-rebound, five-assist and five-steal performance in a victory over Tempe High.
Joining Tenette and Hall are five players with college experience. Antonio Chol (Garden City CC) was one of the nation’s top junior college players this past season and previously spent time at Rutgers while Chris Howell (UC San Diego), Milos Vincentic (UC San Diego), Kevin Patton (USC) and Kallai Patton (USC) joing New Mexico directly from the Division 1 level.
New Mexico was largely left without a roster following Richard Pitino’s decision to take the head coaching job at Xavier following the season. Reigning Mountain West Conference Player of the Year Donovan Dent transferred to UCLA, while Tru Washington (Miami), Braden Applehans (Drake), Filip Borovicanin (Xavier), Jovan Milicevic (Xavier) were among the most notable names to transfer out of New Mexico.
Olen has put together a staff with five assistant coaches since taking over. Tom Tankelewicz, Sam Stapleton and Mikey Howell followed Olen from his staff in San Diego, while Mike Roberts (UTEP) and Michael Wilder (UC Irvine) were announced to the staff last week.