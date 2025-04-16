New Mexico adds commitments from Kevin, Kallai Patton
The pieces are coming together for the New Mexico basketball roster in the early weeks of the Eric Olen era.
On Monday, the Lobos added commitments from brothers Kevin and Kallai Patton, who both entered the transfer portal after spending this past season at USC. Kevin, a junior to-be, played in 27 games this past season, making two starts. He averaged eight minutes and three points per game. Kallai, a freshman walk-on for the Trojans, did not appear in any games at USC.
Kevin Patton spent his freshman season at University of San Diego, starting half of the 32 games he played in during the 2023-24 season. A 6-foot-8 guard, Patton averaged 10 points, four rebounds and two assists. He led the West Coast Conference with 1.3 blocks per game during his first collegiate season. The older Patton earned a spot on the West Coast Conference All-Freshman team before entering the transfer portal after the season.
As a freshman for the Toreros, Patton had one of his best games on the road against Gonzaga. He finished with 16 points and five rebounds, knocking down seven of his 10 shot attempts. His best effort came in a win over Northern Colorado in which he finished with 17 points, six rebounds, four steals, two assists and two blocks while connecting on all three shots from three-point range. This past season with the Trojans, Patton hit double figures twice, scoring 11 at Maryland and 14 against Michigan.
Both brothers began their high school careers in Arizona before finishing up at Rancho Christian High School in Temecula, California. In 2023, Kevin and Kallai paired up to help the Eagles capture the Southern Section Division 2A title. Kevin was named Southern Section Division 2A Player of the Year in addition to winning league player of the year while finishing with more than 1,700 points. A year later, Kallai helped the Eagles repeat as league champions while averaging 10 points, eight rebounds and seven assists per game.
The commitments from the Patton brothers give New Mexico and head coach Eric Olen six new players since they took over as a staff a little more than two weeks ago. High school guard Jake Hall has signed with the Lobos while junior college standout Antonio Chol has also committed. Chris Howell and Milos Vincentic have followed Olen, transferring to New Mexico from their past stop at UC San Diego.
Olen and staff still have several spots to fill in the coming weeks. The college basketball transfer portal will remain open for one more week, giving players their final chance to move on from their current schools.
MORE SAN DIEGO STATE NEWS & ANALYSIS
• New Mexico adds commitment from transfer Milos Vincentic
• Former San Diego State forward Elijah Saunders transfers to Maryland
• San Diego State announces addition of forward Jeremiah Oden
• Should San Diego State target UC San Diego guard in the transfer portal?