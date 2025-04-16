New Mexico announces additions to basketball coaching staff
New Mexico and head coach Eric Olen announced the addition of two coaches to the men’s basketball staff on Wednesday afternoon.
Mike Roberts and Michael Wilder have both joined New Mexico as assistant coaches, giving head coach Eric Olen five assistant coaches on the Lobos new staff. Roberts joins the Lobos after spending last season at UTEP while Wilder comes over from UC Irvine.
Roberts played at Indiana and has since coached at Texas Tech, Rice, Cal, UNC Greensboro and Cincinnati in addition to last season’s stop in El Paso.
“Mike Roberts brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our program,” head coach Eric Olen said in Wednesday’s release. “He’s a defensive minded coach with a track record of developing players. I’m thrilled to welcome Mike to the Lobo family and I’m confident our players will see the benefit of working with him.”
Wilder was a standout player at UC Irvine, scoring more than 1,000 points in his career that included All-Big West honors as a junior. He’s spent the past 11 years on staff at his alma mater including the past nine as an assistant coach for Russell Turner.
“Lobo Nation should be excited about the addition of Mike Wilder to our coaching staff,” Olen said in the release. “He’s coming from one of the best defensive programs in the country and will help us be efficient on that side of the ball. Mike’s work ethic and ability to connect with players will allow him to make an immediate impact across the program.”
New Mexico previously announced the additions of Tom Tankelewicz, Sam Stapleton and Mikey Howell as assistant coaches under Olen. The trio all previously served on Olen’s staff at UC San Diego and will follow him to New Mexico.
Olen and staff have had to be aggressive in the early going, rebuilding a New Mexico roster that was left baren following the departure of head coach Richard Pitino to Xavier. Reigning Mountain West Conference Player of the Year Donovan Dent transferred to UCLA while Tru Washington (Miami), Braden Applehans (Drake), Filip Borovicanin (Xavier), Jovan Milicevic (Xavier) and Quinton Webb (Cal State Northridge) have also announced their decisions since leaving New Mexico.
New Mexico has added six commitments since Olen and staff have landed in Albuquerque and they’ve come from several areas. High School recruit Jake Hall was the first to choose New Mexico among the group. Chris Howell and Milos Vincentic have followed Olen and staff from UC San Diego while brothers Kevin and Kallai Patton have transferred in from USC. Junior college star Antonio Chol has also picked the Lobos, visiting campus earlier this week to see his future home.
