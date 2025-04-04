New Mexico gets commitment from Southern California guard Jake Hall
New Mexico named Eric Olen as head coach of their men’s basketball team on Saturday, replacing Richard Pitino who left for Xavier following four seasons with the Lobos.
Five days later, Olen has his first commitment, and it comes from a familiar name. Class of 2025 guard Jake Hall has committed to New Mexico. A standout at Carlsbad High School, Hall had previously signed to play for Olen at UC San Diego.
Hall appeared on KUSI-TV in San Diego on Thursday night, announcing his decision to follow Olen and commit to the Lobos. As a freshman at Carlsbad, Hall burst onto the San Diego basketball scene averaging 22 points and six rebounds per game to earn All-CIF honors. Hall went on to earn All-CIF honors in all four seasons at Carlsbad, winning San Diego Section Player of the Year following his junior season. He helped lead the Lancers to their first San Diego Section Open Division title, losing to eventual state champion Harvard-Westlake by one point in the CIF State regional semifinals.
UC San Diego was the second Division 1 school to extend an offer to Hall, doing so in September of 2022. He went on to receive a dozen scholarship offers before committing to the hometown Tritons this past summer. Hall signed with the Tritons in November but reopened his commitment earlier this week after Eric Olen left UC San Diego to take over at New Mexico.
"He’s built for these moments," Hall’s coach at Carlsbad Clark Allard said after their championship in 2024. "When his time came, he trusted the work and really got it done. Hard work always comes to the light, and nobody works harder than he does.”
As a sophomore, Hall had a career high 50 points in a 100-89 win over San Ysidro, lifting the Lancers past top 100 recruits Mikey Williams and JJ Taylor. This past season, Hall averaged 29 points, seven rebounds and four assists per game while shooting 40 percent from three-point range. He continued to rise through the San Diego Section record books throughout the year, becoming the third player in section history to reach 3,000 career points. Hall finished with 3,106 career points, trailing only Troy Leaf on the San Diego Section all-time scoring list.