Point spread, betting odds for Grand Canyon vs. San Diego State men’s basketball game

The San Diego State Aztecs are favored to get some revenge against Grand Canyon and stay in first place in the Mountain West when they host the Antelopes on Tuesday night at Viejas Arena.

The Aztecs (18-6, 12-2 MW) have been set as 7.5-point favorites against the Lopes (16-9, 9-5) according to Fanduel.com. The over/under is 138.5 points. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. and the game will air on CBS Sports Network.

The Aztecs would love to avenge a painful 70-69 loss at GCU on Jan. 21, when they erased an 11-point deficit in the second half in the Lopes’ 7,000-seat bandbox arena and took a late lead. But Makiah Williams hit two free throws with 1.8 seconds left as the Antelopes handed the Aztecs their first MW loss of the season and snapped a seven-game winning streak.

“Obviously this is one of the first payback games we have,” SDSU coach Brian Dutcher said Monday. “We'll see if we can pay back or not. It's easy to say, it's hard to do. Grand Canyon is dynamic. They score the ball at an elite level. They're third in the conference defensively and they're going to present great challenges and everybody thinks back, ‘Oh well, we let one slip away or they were lucky to win. … These are two really good teams.”

Dec 20, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Diego State Aztecs head coach Brian Dutcher. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Grand Canyon joined the MW a year earlier than planned, just as SDSU and four other teams are playing their final season in the conference before jumping to the Pac-12.

SDSU was the unanimous pick to win the MW regular-season title while GCU was picked fourth.

SDSU is currently tied with Utah State atop the conference and can take a half-game lead if it beats the Lopes, as the Aggies don’t play again until Wednesday night.

The Aztecs have won three straight and five of six.

Gwath’s back

The loss at GCU was the first of six games big man Magoon Gwath missed due to a hip flexor injury. Gwath returned Saturday night and had a big game on both ends of the court in a 71-57 win against Nevada.

He had 13 points, five blocked shots and made three 3-pointers in just 14 minutes. He became the first Aztec since at least the 1996-97 season with at least three 3-pointers and 5 blocks in the same game.

Freshman guard Elzie Harrington is expected to miss his fifth straight game with a leg injury, although Dutcher said he should be back by Saturday’s game at Colorado State.

The series

The Aztecs and Lopes are meeting for the seventh time overall, fourth time in

San Diego and third time as NCAA members. GCU leads the series 5-1, including a 1-1 mark on Steve Fisher Court.

Notable trends

- Grand Canyon is 16-9 overall and 12-13 ATS

- San Diego State is 18-6 overall and 12-11 ATS

Grand Canyon vs. San Diego State betting odds

Spread: San Diego State -7.5 (-120)

Over/Under: 138.5 (-110)

Moneyline: San Diego State (-420), Grand Canyon (+320)

Game time: Tuesday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

