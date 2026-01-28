Point spread, betting odds for San Diego State vs. Colorado State men’s basketball game

San Diego State returns home after two games on the road to host Colorado State on Wednesday night in a matchup of teams that will move from the Mountain West into the Pac-12 Conference next season.

The first-place Aztecs (14-5, 8-1 MW) have been set as 8.5-point favorites against the struggling Rams (12-8, 3-6), according to Fanduel.com. The over/under is 139.5 points. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. PT at Viejas Arena. The game will air on FS1.

This is another rivalry that will continue when the teams move into the reconfigured Pac-12 next season, along with Boise State, Utah State and Fresno State. They’ll join holdovers Washington State and Oregon State, as well as fellow newcomers Gonzaga and Texas State.

SDSU continues to hold sole possession of first place in the MW. It is coming off an 82-71 win at UNLV in its final regular-season trip to the Thomas & Mack Center. The Runnin’ Rebels are staying behind in the MW.

San Diego State was the unanimous preseason pick to win the MW, while the Rams were picked to finish seventh in the 12-team league.

SDSU has won eight of nine games since a double-digit loss to No. 1 Arizona in Phoenix on Dec. 20. That streak has helped put the Aztecs back into contention for an at-large NCAA Tournament berth if they don’t claim the automatic berth that comes with winning the MW tournament.

Colorado State has lost three of four, including a home 65-61 defeat to Utah State on Friday night.

The series

The Aztecs and Rams are meeting for the 99th time overall and 27th time on the

Viejas Arena floor. SDSU leads the overall series 53-45 and is 22-4 on

Steve Fisher Court.

SDSU has won 13 of the last 16 games in the series, including five straight in San Diego.

Below is a look at the notable trends and betting lines for Colorado State vs. San Diego State on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. PT.

Notable trends

- Colorado State is 12-8 overall and 12-7 ATS

- San Diego State is 14-5 overall and 8-10 ATS

San Diego State vs. Colorado State betting odds

Spread: San Diego State -8.5 (-110)

Over/Under: 139.5 (-105)

Moneyline: San Diego State (-465), Colorado State (+350)

Game time: Wednesday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. PT

TV: FS1

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

