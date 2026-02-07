Point spread, betting odds for San Diego State vs. Air Force men’s basketball game

San Diego State heads back on the road for what on paper should be a mismatch when it visits Air Force for the final time as Mountain West rivals.

The Aztecs (16-6, 10-2 MW) have been set as 20.5-point favorites against the last- place and staggering Falcons (3-19, 0-11) according to Fanduel.com. The over/under is 137.5 points. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. and the game will air on FS1.

SDSU bounced back from a gut-punch of a loss at Utah State a week ago by beating Wyoming by nine points at home on Tuesday night. SDSU coach Brian Dutcher identified that game and the Air Force as being important to the Aztecs holding onto their share of first place in the MW.

“These two games were critical to our season,” Dutcher said after the Cowboys’ game. “This one tonight at home against Wyoming, who I felt was dangerous, now we go to Air Force, which is hard to play at. Look at Air Force’s record. It's an academy team, and if we could get a win there, we'll be in first place with a bye week. That's what I want to have happen in the worst way, so that we can hopefully get Magoon (Gwath) or Elzie (Harrington) both back working. We can be at full strength for the stretch run.”

The Aztecs remain tied for first in the MW with Utah State. The Aggies beat New Mexico on Wednesday night to drop the Lobos out of a share of first and into second.

SDSU will once again be without 7-footer Magoon Gwath (hip flexor injury) and freshman Elzie Harrington (leg injury). Dutcher expects them back for a home game against Nevada in a week.

This will be the last time the Aztecs have to play Air Force at altitude. The Falcons are one of the teams remaining behind in the MW, while SDSU, Utah State, Boise State, Fresno State and Colorado State move into the reconfigured Pac-12 starting next season.

SDSU was the unanimous preseason pick to win the MW regular-season title and the Falcons were picked last in the 12-team league.

The Falcons are having a nightmare season. They’ve lost 15 straight games, including 81-58 at SDSU on Dec. 17 in the MW opener for both teams.

The series

The Aztecs and Falcons are meeting for the 93rd time overall and 44th time at Clune Arena. SDSU leads the series 68-24, including 26-17 at the Academy. SDSU has won 12 straight overall and six straight at Clune Arena.

The Falcons have not defeated SDSU since Jan. 12, 2019.

Notable trends

- San Diego State is 16-6 overall and 10-11 ATS

- Air Force is 3-19 overall and 8-14 ATS

San Diego State vs. Air Force betting odds

Spread: San Diego State -20.5 (-110)

Over/Under: 137.5 (-118)

Moneyline: San Diego State (-8000), Air Force (+1800)

Game time: Saturday, Feb. 7 at 5 p.m. PT

TV: FS1

