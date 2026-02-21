Point spread, betting odds for San Diego State vs. Colorado State basketball game

The San Diego State Aztecs are favored to get back on their feet after a tough home loss to Grand Canyon and earn a series sweep against Colorado State when they face the Rams at altitude on Saturday.

The Aztecs (18-7, 12-3 MW) have been set as 3.5-point road favorites against the Rams (16-10, 7-8) according to Fanduel.com. The over/under is 136.5 points. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. at Moby Arena and the game will air on CBS Sports Network.

The Aztecs’ NCAA Tournament resume took a hit Tuesday night when they lost 73-63 at home against Grand Canyon in a Quad 2 game.

The Aztecs were dropped into the First Four Out in Joe Lunardi’s ESPN Bracketology on Friday. The Aztecs still have time to salvage their resume, but have no room for error. They have three Quad 1 opportunities in their last five games, although Saturday’s game at CSU is a Quad 2 chance.

Otherwise, the Aztecs — the unanimous preseason favorites to win the regular-season Mountain West crown — would need to win the conference tournament to assure their entry into March Madness via the automatic bid.

“I do not really stress over that, because if we play the way we are supposed to play and we win the Mountain West, we will find our way in there,” coach Brian Dutcher said after the stunning loss to the Antelopes, which snapped a 13-game home conference winning streak.

“Or we will play well enough to win the conference tournament and play our way in. I am not looking for anyone to give us a gift and get us in. We will play our way in, or we will play our way out. It is in our hands, and that is all I want. Our success will be based on how we perform, and that is all any team wants.”

If SDSU beats the Rams and MW leader Utah State wins at Nevada later Saturday, the Aztecs will get the chance to pull back into a first-place tie with the Aggies if they beat them Tuesday night at Viejas Arena. Utah State won the first meeting between the teams, 71-66 at Logan on Jan. 31.

“We have a tough Colorado State team on Saturday, and then we have Utah State coming here next week, with us being only one game behind them,” guard Miles Byrd said. “I'm still super confident in this team.”

The series

The Aztecs and Rams are meeting for the 100th time overall, with SDSU leading the series 54-45 and the Rams holding a 29-15 home advantage.

SDSU and CSU will continue to be conference foes when they move into the new-look Pac-12 season, along with fellow MW schools Boise State, Fresno State and Utah State.

Notable trends

- San Diego State is 18-7 overall and 12-12 ATS

- Colorado State is 16-10 overall and 15-10 ATS

San Diego State vs. Colorado State betting odds

Spread: San Diego State -3.5 (-102)

Over/Under: 136.5 (-110)

Moneyline: San Diego State (-170), Colorado State (+140)

Game time: Saturday, Feb. 21 at 3 p.m. PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

