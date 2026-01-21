Point spread, betting odds for San Diego State vs. Grand Canyon men’s basketball game

San Diego State heads to Phoenix for the second time in a month, this time to face Mountain West newcomer Grand Canyon on Wednesday night.

The Aztecs (13-4, 7-0 MW) have been set as 1.5-point favorites against the Antelopes (11-6, 4-2), according to Fanduel.com. The over/under is 143.5 points. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. PT at Global Credit Union Arena.

The Aztecs have won seven straight and 10 of 11, and are looking to stay atop the MW standings in their final season in the league.

Global Credit Union Arena is a 7,000-seat bandbox that has proved to be inhospitable to visitors. Utah State, which had been tied with SDSU atop the MW, lost by 10 points to the Antelopes on Saturday night, prompting the student section, the Havocs, to rush the court.

SDSU held off New Mexico a few hours later at Viejas Arena to take sole possession of first place.

The Aztecs know how hard it is to play in front of the Havocs.

On Dec. 5, 2023, the then-No. 25 Aztecs suffered a 79-73 upset loss in front of an overflow crowd at GCU. It was the first-ever win for the Lopes against a Top 25 opponent, leading to the fans storming the court. That was the season after the Aztecs reached the national championship game before losing to UConn.

“Starting at the 60-minute mark, the whole student section came running in,” SDSU guard Miles Byrd recalled. “Their entire side of the gym was packed from 55 minutes on in the warm-up. You feel the students on top of you. They're talking to you. I can definitely say they're proud. I think it's easy for a team to rally behind a crowd like that. It just creates a lot of energy for them.”

The Aztecs are moving into the rebuilt Pac-12 next season along with four other MW teams. Grand Canyon joined the league this season to help fill the void that will open up next season.

San Diego State was the unanimous preseason pick to win the MW while the Lopes were picked to finish fourth in the 12-team league.

The series

The Aztecs and Lopes are meeting for the sixth time overall and the third time in Phoenix. GCU leads the series 4-1 and is 2-0 on its home floor.

SDSU’s only loss in its last 11 games came in Phoenix on Dec. 20, when it lost 68-45 to No. 1 Arizona at PHX Arena.

Below is a look at the notable trends and betting lines for San Diego State vs. Grand Canyon on Wednesday at 8 p.m. PT.

Notable trends

- San Diego State is 13-4 overall and 7-9 ATS

- Grand Canyon is 11-6 overall and 8-9 ATS

San Diego State vs. Grand Canyon betting odds

Spread: San Diego State -1.5 (-110)

Over/Under: 143.5 (-110)

Moneyline: San Diego State (-130), Grand Canyon (+108)

Game time: Wednesday, Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

MORE SAN DIEGO STATE NEWS & ANALYSIS