Point spread, betting odds for San Diego State vs. Nevada men’s basketball game

The San Diego State Aztecs hope to get 7-footer Magoon Gwath back from injury as they return to action for the first time in a week on Saturday night, hosting Nevada for the final time as a Mountain West opponent.

The Aztecs (17-6, 11-2 MW) have been set as 8.5-point favorites against the Wolf Pack (17-7, 9-4) according to Fanduel.com. The over/under is 141.5 points. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. and the game will air on CBS Sports Network.

It could be a sure bet to take the Aztecs, at least on the moneyline, since they’ve never lost to the Wolf Pack at Viejas Arena in 13 previous games in the MW era.

All eyes will be on whether Gwath returns from a hip flexor injury that sidelined him for six games. Gwath is the reigning MW Defensive Player of the Year who also won MW Freshman of the Year last season.

Coach Brian Dutcher said it might be another week before freshman Elzie Harrington returns from a leg injury that has sidelined him for four games.

“This game will be like a race. Both teams are very good offensively. Nevada has lost one game at home this year, which was to the Aztecs, so I'm sure they're looking for a measure of payback,” Dutcher said on Friday. “Both teams are coming off a bye week, so we'll see if they've added anything new offensively, and we'll see if we add a player or two back.

“Whether Magoon can come back tomorrow, that's the thought,” Dutcher added. “Elzie is probably another week out, and he wants to play, and he probably could play, but we'll give him another week to try to heal up, and then hopefully have him back after these next two games. We’re excited to get back on the floor. The rest did us good. Now we’ll see if our timing’s where it needs to be as we play a very good Nevada team tomorrow.”

SDSU beat the Wolf Pack 73-68 in Reno on Jan. 6. This will be the final regular-season matchup between the teams as conference rivals before SDSU moves into the new-look Pac-12.

The Aztecs are one-half game behind Utah State in the race for the regular-season title.

SDSU was the unanimous preseason pick to win the MW regular-season title and the Wolf Pack was picked seventh in the 12-team league.

The series

The Aztecs and Wolf Pack are meeting for the 37th time overall, 17th time in San Diego and 14th time at Steve Fisher Court. SDSU leads the series 29-7, which includes a 15-1 mark in San Diego and 13-0 at Viejas Arena.

Nevada has not defeated SDSU in San Diego since Nov. 14, 1998, a span of 9,954 days.

Notable trends

- Nevada is 17-7 overall and 14-10 ATS

- San Diego State is 17-6 overall and 11-11 ATS

Nevada vs. San Diego State betting odds

Spread: San Diego State -8.5 (-110)

Over/Under: 141.5 (-110)

Moneyline: San Diego State (-450), Nevada (+340)

Game time: Saturday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

MORE SAN DIEGO STATE NEWS & ANALYSIS