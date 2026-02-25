Point spread, betting odds for San Diego State vs. Utah State basketball game

The San Diego State Aztecs are slight favorites to beat Utah State at home on Wednesday and regain a share of the Mountain West lead.

The Aztecs (18-8, 12-4 MW) have been set as 1.5-point favorites against the Aggies (23-4, 13-3) according to Fanduel.com. The over/under is 147.5 points. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. at Viejas Arena and the game will air on FS1.

The Aztecs are coming off a disappointing week in which they lost by 10 points at home to Grand Canyon and then took a stunning nine-point loss at Colorado State, a team they beat by 23 in San Diego on Jan. 28.

Both were Quad 2 losses, further hurting the Aztecs’ chances at an at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament.

Feb 21, 2026; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams guard Brandon Rechsteiner (2) controls the ball as San Diego State Aztecs forward Tae Simmons (8) guards in the second half at Moby Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Aztecs would love to get themselves right and avenge a 71-66 loss at Logan on Jan. 31. SDSU has a chance at tying the Aggies for first in the MW only because Utah State lost 80-77 at Nevada a few hours after the Aztecs lost at CSU. New Mexico is pushing both teams and was tied for second with SDSU heading into its game Tuesday night at Nevada.

It’s the first of three straight Quad 1 opportunities for the Aztecs, who might not have time to salvage their resume for an at-large berth, meaning they’d have to win the MW tournament to reach March Madness for the sixth straight season.

“The loss to Grand Canyon hurt us because it was a home game, but we have to do what Nevada did,” coach Brian Dutcher said. “Nevada went on the road, lost by close to 20 here in Viejas, then lost by a huge margin at San Jose State, and then found a way to get a home win. That's what the Mountain West is like.

“We have to play better, but we also have to know that this is a very competitive league, and if you're not ready to play your best every night, you're susceptible to being beat.”

Just when the Aztecs appeared to be back at full strength, 7-footer Magoon Gwath was limited to just one point in five minutes at CSU due to knee and back soreness, and Elzie Harrington didn’t score in 18 minutes in his return from a leg injury.

The series

The Aztecs and Aggies are meeting for the 34th time overall, with SDSU leading the series 20-13, including a big 10-2 edge at Viejas Arena.

However, when USU visited last season, they won 67-66 on a 3-pointer with seven seconds left after SDSU blew an 18-point, first-half lead. The loss knocked the Aztecs out of the AP Top 25 and they haven’t been back since.

SDSU and USU will continue to be conference foes when they move into the new-look Pac-12 season, along with fellow MW schools Boise State, Fresno State and Colorado State.

Notable trends

- Utah State is 23-4 overall and 12-14 ATS

- San Diego State is 18-8 overall and 12-13 ATS

San Diego State vs. Utah State betting odds

Spread: San Diego State -1.5 (+100)

Over/Under: 147.5 (-110)

Moneyline: San Diego State (-114), Utah State (-105)

Game time: Wednesday, Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. PT

TV: FS1

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.