Point spread, betting odds for San Diego State vs. Air Force men's basketball game

San Diego State opens its final season in the Mountain West as the overwhelming home favorite against Air Force on Wednesday night.

The Aztecs (5-3) will face the Falcons (3-8) to finish a three-game homestand at Viejas Arena. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. and the game will air on CBS Sports Network.

The Aztecs have been established as 23.5-point favorites, according to Fanduel.com. The over/under is 138.5 points.

SDSU will look to extend its winning streak to three games. This will be the final tuneup before the Aztecs face No. 1 Arizona in Phoenix on Saturday.

The Aztecs were the unanimous preseason pick to win the MW in their final season in the conference. The Aztecs and fellow MW members Boise State, Fresno State, Colorado State, Utah State and Colorado State are joining the new-look Pac-12 next season, along with fellow newcomers Texas State and Gonzaga, plus holdovers Oregon State and Washington State.

Picking the Aztecs might be as sure a bet as there is. The Aztecs have won 11 straight games against the Falcons, one of four double-digit winning streaks against MW teams, and 17 straight at home. Air Force’s last win in San Diego was on Feb. 28, 2005.

Feb 25, 2025; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Air Force Falcons head coach Joe Scott. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Aztecs and Falcons are meeting for the 92nd time, with SDSU owning a 67-24 series lead, including a 36-6 record in San Diego and 21-3 at Viejas Arena.

The Aztecs are 18-8 in MW openers.

SDSU is coming off double-digit wins against Utah Valley and Lamar, both at Viejas Arena.

Air Force is on a four-game losing streak. It was picked to finish last in the 12-team MW in the preseason poll.

Below is a look at the notable trends and betting lines for Air Force vs. San Diego State on Wednesday at 7 p.m. PT.

Notable trends

- San Diego State is 5-3 overall and 3-5 ATS

- Air Force is 3-8 overall and 4-7 ATS

San Diego State vs. Air Force betting odds

Spread: San Diego State -23.5 (-120)

Over/Under: 138.5 (-110)

Moneyline: San Diego State (-10000) Air Force (+2500)

Game time: Wednesday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

