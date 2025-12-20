Point spread, betting odds for San Diego State vs. Arizona men's basketball game

San Diego State faces its biggest test of the season so far when it plays undefeated and No. 1 Arizona on Saturday night at PHX Arena in Phoenix as part of the Naismith Hall of Fame Series.

The Aztecs (6-3) have been set as 14.5-point underdogs against the Wildcats (10-0), according to Fanduel.com. The over/under is 156.5 points.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. PT and the game will air on ESPN2.

The marquee matchup comes not quite a month after the Aztecs were routed 94-54 by then-No. 7 Michigan, which has since moved up to No. 2. That game was also on a neutral floor, at the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas.

Despite Saturday night’s game being on a neutral court, it almost certainly will have an overwhelming Wildcats atmosphere, as it’s just a two-hour drive from Tucson to Phoenix.

Arizona has already knocked off five teams that were in the Top 25 at the time of those matchups: defending national champion Florida, UCLA, UConn, Auburn and Alabama.

SDSU, meanwhile, is coming off double-digit victories against Utah Valley, Lamar and Air Force in a Mountain West opener. All three games were at Viejas Arena.

The series

The Wildcats lead the series 25-7 and are 5-0 against the Aztecs when they’re ranked in the Top 5. They’re also undefeated in four games against the Aztecs on neutral floors.

This will be the sixth time SDSU has faced a No. 1-ranked program and it lost four of the previous five matchups. That includes an 81-89 defeat at the hands of No. 1 Arizona on Dec. 7, 2002, and a 71-64 win against No. 1 and 2023 NCAA Tournament top seed Alabama in that year’s Sweet 16. SDSU went on to reach its first Final Four in 2023, before losing to UConn in the national championship game.

Since the start of the 2019-20 season, San Diego State is 32-16 in neutral site games.

Below is a look at the notable trends and betting lines for San Diego State vs. Arizona in Phoenix on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. PT.

Notable trends

- San Diego State is 6-3 overall and 3-6 ATS

- Arizona is 10-0` overall and 7-3 ATS

San Diego State vs. Arizona betting odds

Spread: Arizona -14.5 (-110)

Over/Under: 156.5 (-110)

Moneyline: San Diego State (+860) Arizona (-1600)

Game time: Saturday, Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN2

