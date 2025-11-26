San Diego State Aztecs

Point spread, betting odds for San Diego State Aztecs vs. Baylor Bears men's basketball game

SDSU will face Baylor in the Players Era Festival on Wednesday night

Bernie Wilson

Nov 25, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Miles Byrd (21) reacts in the second half against the Oregon Ducks.
Nov 25, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Miles Byrd (21) reacts in the second half against the Oregon Ducks. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
San Diego State is looking for a strong finish to the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas when it faces the Baylor Bears on Wednesday night.

The Aztecs (3-2) are coming off an impressive 97-80 win against Oregon, which came 24 hours after they were routed 94-54 by No. 7 Michigan. 

Baylor (4-1) beat Creighton 81-74 in its Players Era Festival opener before losing 96-81 to No. 14 St. John’s. 

Tipoff between the Aztecs and Bears is at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Michelob ULTRA Arena. It will air on truTV.

San Diego State is looking to finish 2-1 in the Players Era Festival, the same record it had last year when the tournament field was just eight teams. It has expanded to 18 teams this season and will pay $1 million in NIL money to each team. The winner receives another $1 million. 

San Diego State Aztecs fans cheer
Nov 25, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; San Diego State Aztecs fans cheer in the second half against Oregon Ducks in a 2025 Players Era Festival group play game at Michelob Ultra Arena. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This will be the first meeting between the teams since  2011, when the Bears beat the Aztecs 77-67 in Waco. The Aztecs have a 3-2 lead in a series that dates to 1981.

The Aztecs will continue to monitor playing time for 7-footer Magoon Gwath, who missed the season’s first two games as he worked his way back after having knee surgery in late April. Gwath nailed a corner 3 in the closing minutes of the Oregon game to finish with 13 points, as well as four blocks and six rebounds.

“He's not on a restriction right now,” coach Brian Dutcher said. “It's just getting his game shape back and timing. You know, it's not going to come right away. Early in the second half I think it was at the 17-minute mark we took him out because you ask him, you look fatigued already. He said, yeah, I could use one right now. We have to watch him closely and make sure we don't wear him out up and down the floor where he fatigues and all of a sudden he gets a couple of fouls because we've left him in too long.

Oregon Ducks forward Dezdrick Lindsay
Nov 25, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Dezdrick Lindsay (4) shot gets blocked by San Diego State Aztecs forward Magoon Gwath (0). / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“As the season goes on, he'll play himself into game shape, but you only get there by playing games. He's on the right path, but he's still getting fatigued early in the games.”

Below is a look at the notable trends and betting lines for San Diego State vs. Baylor on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. PT.

Notable trends

- San Diego State is 3-2 overall and 2-3 ATS

- Baylor is 4-1 overall, but 2-3 ATS

San Diego State vs. Baylor betting odds

Spread: Baylor -2.5 (-102)

Over/Under: 149.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Baylor (-137) San Diego State (+114)

Game time: Wednesday, Nov. 26 at 7:30 p.m. PT

TV: truTV

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Bernie Wilson
BERNIE WILSON

Bernie Wilson recently retired from The Associated Press after nearly 41 years, including stops in Spokane, Los Angeles and, for the final 33 years, San Diego. He grew up in Coeur d'Alene and graduated from the University of Idaho.

