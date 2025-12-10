Point spread, betting odds for San Diego State Aztecs vs. Lamar Cardinals men's basketball game

San Diego State plays the middle game of another three-game homestand when it hosts the Lamar Cardinals on Wednesday night.

The Aztecs (4-3) will face the Cardinals (5-3) of the Southland Conference for the third time ever and the first time since 1992. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at Viejas Arena and the game will be shown locally on KUSI-TV.

San Diego State is coming off a solid 77-66 home win against Utah Valley, in which the bench carried the Aztecs with a whopping 59 points. Fans knew coach Brian Dutcher had a deep roster, which the reserves proved on a night when the starters were off the mark, in part because of injury — Miles Heide suffered a bruised hip in the opening minutes — and Miles Byrd, the Mountain West Preseason Player of the Year, had the flu.

That meant extended playing time for BJ Davis, who scored 18 points. The Aztecs started two freshmen to open the second half, including Tae Simmons, who had a career-high 15. Reserve Pharoh Compton was the other Aztecs player in double figures, with 12 points and three blocks.

This will be the final tuneup before the Aztecs open their final season in the MW by hosting Air Force on Dec. 17. However, the Aztecs will then step out of conference to face Arizona — which vaulted to No.1 in The Associated Press Top 25 — at Phoenix on Dec. 20. They’ll also host Whittier in a non-conference game on Dec. 22 before getting back into MW play.

The Cardinals were off to their best start since the 2017-18 season, but struggled in the Southland Conference opener against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and lost 57-49.

The Aztecs and Cardinals are meeting for the third time, with the Cardinals winning the first two games in the series, most recently on Dec. 22, 1992, in Beaumont, Texas.

Below is a look at the notable trends and betting lines for San Diego State vs. Lamar on Wednesday at 7 p.m. PT.

Notable trends

- San Diego State is 4-3 overall and 3-3 ATS

- Lamar is 5-3 overall and 3-3 ATS

San Diego State vs. Lamar betting odds

Spread: San Diego State -18.5 (-120)

Over/Under: 137.5 (-110)

Moneyline: San Diego State (-4000) Lamar (+1400)

Game time: Wednesday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. PT

TV: KUSI-TV (local)

