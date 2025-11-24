Point spread, betting odds for San Diego State Aztecs vs. Michigan Wolverines men's basketball game
San Diego State enters the marquee portion of its schedule, starting with a game against the undefeated No. 7 Michigan Wolverines on Monday night in the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas.
The Aztecs (2-1) will then play Oregon on Tuesday night, with a third opponent to be determined based on the results of the first two days of the Players Era Festival, which has expanded from eight to 18 teams. The tournament will pay $1 million in NIL money to all 18 teams, with the winner receiving another $1 million.
Tipoff between the Aztecs and Wolverines is at 7:30 p.m. Monday. The Aztecs-Ducks game will tip at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Both games will be at the Michelob ULTRA Arena. The game against Michigan will air on truTV, while the game against Oregon will be on TNT.
In an interesting twist, SDSU coach Brian Dutcher and Michigan coach Dusty May will face off for the first time since the 2023 Final Four, when SDSU beat May's Florida Atlantic squad 72-71 on Lamont Butler’s thrilling buzzer-beater. The Aztecs were then routed by UConn in the national championship game.
Dutcher spent nine seasons on Michigan's staff under Steve Fisher, including the Wolverines' 1989 run to the national championship. He played a significant role in recruiting and developing the famed Fab Five, who guided U-M to back-to-back appearances in the national title game in 1992 and 1993, which were later voided.
SDSU is coming off a gut-wrenching 108-107 double-overtime home loss to Troy. Two nights later, Troy lost in three overtimes at Southern California. Michigan is 4-0.
“Regardless of what happened against Troy, this is an opportunity for us to play ranked teams that we normally have a tough time getting to play us,” Dutcher said. “So, we're grateful for the event, the opportunity to play Michigan and Oregon, and then hopefully another really good team metrically where we can make up some ground in the preseason. That's why we play these games. Opportunity to win games against really good teams.”
The Aztecs got 7-footer Magoon Gwath back for the Troy game and he played well, with 20 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.
The Aztecs will need a big game out of Gwath and guards Miles Byrd and Reese Dixon-Waters to counter Michigan’s tall, loaded roster.
The Wolverines have five players averaging double-digit points, led by graduate transfer forward Yaxel Lendeborg with 15 per game. He is four shy of 1,200 Division I points. Overall, he has scored 2,222 career points.
Below is a look at the notable trends and betting lines for San Diego State vs. Michigan on Monday at 7:30 p.m. PT.
Notable trends
- San Diego State is 2-1 overall and 1-2 ATS
- Michigan is 4-0 overall, but 1-3 ATS
San Diego State vs. Michigan betting odds
Spread: Michigan -6.5 (-110)
Over/Under: 148.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Michigan (-315) San Diego State (+250)
Odds to win Players Era Festival: Michigan (+1200) San Diego State (+2000)
Game time: Monday, Nov. 24 at 7:30 p.m. PT
TV: truTV
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.