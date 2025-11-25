Point spread, betting odds for San Diego State Aztecs vs. Oregon Ducks men's basketball game
San Diego State is in the marquee portion of its schedule and is looking for a bounce-back win against Oregon on Tuesday night in the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas.
The Aztecs (2-2) are coming off an ugly 94-54 loss to No. 7 Michigan, their worst loss since the 1998-99 season. The Aztecs fell behind by double digits just six minutes in and were overwhelmed by the bigger, more talented Wolverines.
The Ducks are coming off their first loss of the season, 84-73 to No. 21 Auburn on Monday.
San Diego State lost 78-68 to Oregon in last year’s Players Era Festival, which was then an eight-team tournament.
A third opponent will be determined based on the results of the first two days of the Players Era Festival, which has expanded to 18 teams. The tournament will pay $1 million in NIL money to all 18 teams, with the winner receiving another $1 million.
Tipoff between the Aztecs and Ducks is at 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Michelob ULTRA Arena. It will air on TNT.
San Diego State is looking to stop its losing streak at two games. They were coming off a gut-wrenching 108-107 double-overtime home loss to Troy.
The Aztecs will try to move past the Michigan loss as quickly as possible.
“There’s no sense yelling at a guy that's down 30 and 40 points,” SDSU coach Brian Dutcher said. “He already feels bad enough. So I'm just trying to encourage them, telling them that the best way to get over it is to believe in yourself, believe in your teammates, don't get caught up in pity, because nothing good can come of that. So trust in yourself, trust in your coaching staff, and we'll work through it. We'll find a way.”
Below is a look at the notable trends and betting lines for San Diego State vs. Oregon on Tuesday at 8 p.m. PT.
Notable trends
- San Diego State is 2-2 overall and 1-3 ATS
- Oregon is 4-1 overall, but 0-5 ATS
San Diego State vs. Oregon betting odds
Spread: Oregon -2.5 (-102)
Over/Under: 141.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Oregon (-137) San Diego State (+114)
Game time: Tuesday, Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. PT
TV: TNT
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.