Point spread, betting odds for San Diego State Aztecs vs. Utah Valley Wolverines men's basketball game
By the time San Diego State tips off at home against Utah Valley on Wednesday night, the Aztecs will have had a week to rest up and try to figure out what’s going on with their normally tight defense.
The Aztecs (3-3) will face the Wolverines (5-2) of the Western Athletic Conference for the first time ever, at Viejas Arena. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be shown locally on KUSI-TV.
San Diego State went 1-2 at the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas last week, and the overwhelming question coming out of those three games was: What has happened to the Aztecs’ defense?
It was one thing to lose 94-54 to then-No. 7 Michigan, which then beat Auburn by 30 and Gonzaga by 40 to win the tournament title and an additional $1 million, on top of the $1 million each of the 18 participating teams got. The Wolverines jumped to No. 3 in the Top 25 this week.
The Aztecs rebounded by beating Oregon 97-80, but were then dominated on both ends of the court in an 91-81 loss to Baylor.
The Aztecs were questioned after each game about the ballooning scores put up by opponents. In their last game before heading to Vegas, the Aztecs were stunned 108-107 in double overtime by Troy.
The Aztecs were at full strength, too, after getting 7-foot rim protector Magoon Gwath back starting with the Troy game. But the reigning Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year — he was also the MW Freshman of the Year — got into early foul trouble against Baylor and wasn’t a factor.
“I have to find ways to change up our defense where I'm not putting my players in positions where they're not comfortable guarding,” coach Brian Dutcher said. “So a lot of that's on me, too, learning from it.”
SDSU is 3-1 against WAC programs under Dutcher and 10-4 since 1999-2000.
The Wolverines have lost to two Mountain West teams, 101-77 to Boise State and 75-74 to Fresno State.
San Diego State was the unanimous preseason pick to win the MW.
Below is a look at the notable trends and betting lines for Utah Valley vs. San Diego State on Wednesday at 7 p.m. PT.
Notable trends
- San Diego State is 3-3 overall and 2-4 ATS
- Utah Valley is 5-2 overall and 3-2 ATS
San Diego State vs. Utah Valley betting odds
Spread: San Diego State -9.5 (-110)
Over/Under: 148.5 (-105)
Moneyline: San Diego State (-550) Utah Valley (+390)
Game time: Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. PT
TV: KUSI-TV (local)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.