Point spread, betting odds for San Diego State vs. Boise State basketball game

The San Diego State Aztecs will be road underdogs for the second straight game when they face Boise State on Tuesday night in their final regular-season game away from Viejas Arena.

The Aztecs (19-9, 13-5 MW) have been set as 1.5-point underdogs against the Broncos (18-11, 10-8) according to Fanduel.com. The over/under is 143.5 points. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. PT at ExtraMile Arena and the game will air on CBS Sportsnet.

With their NCAA Tournament at-large chances appearing to be extinguished, the Aztecs are now simply playing for seeding in the conference tournament in Las Vegas starting next week. They’ve lost three of four games, including Saturday’s 81-76 setback at New Mexico, which was a Quad 1 opportunity.

The Aztecs not only blew an 11-point, first-half lead at The Pit, but they blew a chance to remain tied for the MW lead with Utah State, while holding the tiebreaker for the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament. The Aztecs had routed Utah State in San Diego on Wednesday night and then went on the road and collapsed, falling into a second-place tie with the Lobos.

San Diego State is one of three teams that still have the chance to win the regular season title and it has earned a bye into the quarterfinal round of the tournament for the ninth straight year and 26th time in 27 seasons.

The loss at New Mexico came a day after ESPN bracket expert Joe Lunardi moved the Aztecs back into the Field of 64 and gave them the MW’s automatic bid. He had dropped the Lobos from the Last Four In to the First Four Out. When he updates his brackets on Tuesday, it’s expected that he’ll drop the Aztecs out of the field and give an at-large berth to the Lobos, with Utah State reclaiming the autobid.

That means the only way the Aztecs can assure themselves of a sixth straight appearance in March Madness is to win the MW tournament and claim the automatic berth.

The series

The Aztecs and Broncos are meeting for the 36th time overall, with the Aztecs

leading the series 21-14. However, they are just 5-8 in ExtraMile Arena.

SDSU escaped with a thrilling 110-107, three-overtime home win over the Broncos on Jan. 3.

Notable trends

- San Diego State is 19-9 overall and 13-14 ATS

- Boise State is 18-11 overall and 15-12 ATS

San Diego State vs. Boise State betting odds

Spread: Boise State -1.5 (-106)

Over/Under: 143.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Boise State (-125), San Diego State (+104)

Game time: Tuesday, March 3 at 6 p.m. PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.