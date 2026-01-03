Point spread, betting odds for San Diego State vs. Boise State men's basketball game

San Diego State continues its final season in the Mountain West when it hosts a future Pac-12 rival, Boise State, on Saturday night at Viejas Arena.

The Aztecs (8-4, 2-0 MW) have been set as 3.5-point favorites against the Broncos (9-4, 1-1), according to Fanduel.com. The over/under is 138.5 points.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. PT and the game will air on CBS Sports Network.

The Aztecs are one of five undefeated MW teams, having beaten Air Force at home and San Jose State on the road. Boise State is 1-1 after losing at Nevada and winning at home against New Mexico.

“No disrespect to Air Force or San Jose State but we are going to have to raise our level of play for our next opponent, Boise State, for our next Mountain West home game,” coach Brian Dutcher said on Friday. “Leon Rice has a very good team. They have great depth, like we do, so it'll be fun to challenge ourselves with a really competitive Mountain West game.”

San Diego State was the unanimous preseason pick to win the MW while the Broncos were picked to finish third.

This will be the chance for SDSU to get some revenge against the Broncos, who In beat the Aztecs 62-52 in the quarterfinals of the MW tournament in March. The Aztecs went on to the First Four, where they were routed 95-68 by North Carolina.

The series

San Diego State is 20-14 overall against the Broncos, including 10-4 in San Diego.

San Diego State and Boise are heading to the reconfigured Pac-12 starting next season, along with current MW members Colorado State, Fresno State and Utah State. They’ll join holdovers Washington State and Oregon, as well as fellow newcomers Gonzaga and Texas State.

Below is a look at the notable trends and betting lines for Boise State vs. San Diego State on Saturday at 7 p.m. PT.

Notable trends

- Boise State is 9-4 overall and 7-4 ATS

- San Diego State is 8-4 overall and 4-7 ATS

San Diego State vs. Boise State betting odds

Spread: San Diego State -3.5 (-110)

Over/Under: 138.5 (-110)

Moneyline: San Diego State (-192) Boise State (+158)

Game time: Saturday, Jan. 3 at 7 p.m. PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

