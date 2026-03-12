Point spread, betting odds for San Diego State vs. Colorado State Mountain West Tournament basketball game

The San Diego State Aztecs face the red-hot Colorado State Rams in the quarterfinals of their final Mountain West tournament on Thursday night at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

The No. 2-seeded Aztecs (20-10) have been set as 4.5-point favorites against the No. 7 Rams (21-11) according to Fanduel.com. The over/under is 145.5 points. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. PT and the game will air on CBS Sports Network.

However, odds won’t mean much on Thursday night. It’s been that kind of season for SDSU, which has won only two of six games going into its final MW conference tournament before jumping to the reborn Pac-12 next season.

One of those losses was a stunning 83-74 defeat at Fort Collins on Feb. 21, which was part of the skid that pretty much ended SDSU’s chances at an at-large NCAA Tournament.

The Rams, meanwhile, have won nine of 10 games, including a 67-63 victory against No. 10 Fresno State in the first round on Tuesday night.

Now the Aztecs need to win three games in three days to claim the title and the automatic bid to their sixth straight March Madness.

“We've had win streaks of that length this year,” coach Brian Dutcher said. “We've shown the ability to win multiple games in a row, and we have a veteran team now. Everybody's played enough minutes that if we execute at a high level and play up to our potential, we'll have a chance to win.

“The greatest opponent in March is always yourself. You have to play to your potential. We have a high enough ceiling that if we play well, we’ll have a chance to win.”

Dutcher identified rebounding and roster depth as the keys to making a run through the MW tourney. The Aztecs were outrebounded by a whopping 37-15 in a late-season loss at Boise State. They bounced back by outrebounding UNLV 33-30 in a home win Friday night.

Guard Miles Byrd was named the MW Defensive Player of the Year on Tuesday and to the All-MW third team, while guard Reese Dixon-Waters was named a second-teamer and BJ Davis earned honorable mention honors.

Dutcher said he’ll be relying on Davis, Taj DeGourville and Pharoh Compton off the bench.

The series

The Aztecs and Rams are meeting for the 101st time overall, with SDSU leading the series 54-46.

SDSU and CSU will continue to be conference foes when they move into the new-look Pac-12 season, along with fellow MW schools Boise State, Fresno State and Utah State.

Notable trends

- Colorado State is 21-11 overall and 18-12 ATS

- San Diego State is 20-10 overall and 13-16 ATS

Colorado State vs. San Diego State betting odds

Spread: San Diego State -4.5 (-110)

Over/Under: 145.5 (-105)

Moneyline: San Diego State (-182), Colorado State (+150)

Game time: Thursday, March 12 at 6 p.m. PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.