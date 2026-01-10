Point spread, betting odds for San Diego State vs. Fresno State men's basketball game

Mountain West co-leader San Diego State returns to Viejas Arena to face another future Pac-12 opponent, the Fresno State Bulldogs, on Saturday night.

The Aztecs (10-4, 4-0 MW), who are tied with Utah State atop the league standings, have been set as the 14.5-point favorites against the 10th-place Bulldogs (7-8, 1-3), according to Fanduel.com. The over/under is 144.5 points. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. PT and the game will air on CBS Sports Network.

The Aztecs have won four straight, including 73-68 at Nevada on Tuesday night.

Fresno State is coming off a 70-55 win against San Jose State that snapped a six-game losing streak.

San Diego State was the unanimous preseason pick to win the MW, while the Bulldogs were picked to finish 11th in the 12-team league.

Because of its weak showing against marquee teams during the non-conference schedule, San Diego State pretty much has to bank on winning the MW tournament to claim the automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament.

SDSU has moved up to No. 62 in the NCAA NET Rankings while Fresno State is 155th. The NET Rankings are used by the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee as the primary sorting tool for selection and seeding for March Madness.

The series

Because of the MW’s unbalanced schedule, this will be the only meeting between the longtime rivals this season.

SDSU leads the series 74-56 , including 43-20 in San Diego and 10-5 at Viejas Arena.

San Diego State and Fresno State will move into the relaunched Pac-12 effective July 1, along with fellow MW rivals Boise State, Colorado State and Utah State. They’ll join holdovers Washington State and Oregon State, as well as fellow newcomers Gonzaga and Texas State.

Below is a look at the notable trends and betting lines for Fresno State vs. San Diego State on Saturday at 8 p.m. PT.

Notable trends

- San Diego State is 10-4 overall and 5-8 ATS

- Fresno State is 7-8 overall and 9-5 ATS

San Diego State vs. Fresno State betting odds

Spread: San Diego State -14.5 (-110)

Over/Under: 144.5 (-110)

Moneyline: San Diego State (-1600), Fresno State (+890)

Game time: Saturday, Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

