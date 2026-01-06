Point spread, betting odds for San Diego State vs. Nevada men's basketball game

San Diego State goes from a wild, triple-overtime home win against Boise State to making its final road trip to face the Nevada Wolf Pack on Tuesday night in a battle of teams tied atop the Mountain West.

The Aztecs (9-4, 3-0 MW) have been set as 1.5-point underdogs against the Wolf Pack (11-3, 3-0), according to Fanduel.com. The over/under is 146.5 points.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. PT and the game will air on FS1.

The Aztecs, Wolf Pack and Utah State are all 3-0 while UNLV is 2-0.

San Diego State was the unanimous preseason pick to win the MW, while the Wolf Pack, coached by Steve Alford, was picked to finish seventh.

Because of its weak showing against marquee teams during the non-conference schedule, San Diego State pretty much has to bank on winning the MW tournament to claim the automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament.

SDSU is currently No. 69 in the NCAA NET Rankings, while Nevada is 67th. The NET Rankings are used by the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee as the primary sorting tool for selection and seeding for March Madness.

Nevada’s Tayshawn Comer is ranked No. 7 in scoring in the MW at 14.1 points per game and SDSU’s BJ Davis is 14th at 13 points.

The series

San Diego State is 28-7 all-time against Nevada, including 8-7 in games played at Nevada’s home court. SDSU is 11-2 in its last 13 games overall against the Wolf Pack.

This will be the Aztecs’ final trip to Reno. While Nevada is one of the teams that will remain behind in the MW, SDSU, Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and Utah State are heading to the reconfigured Pac-12 starting next season. They’ll join holdovers Washington State and Oregon, as well as fellow newcomers Gonzaga and Texas State.

Below is a look at the notable trends and betting lines for San Diego State vs. Nevada on Tuesday at 8 p.m. PT.

Notable trends

- San Diego State is 9-4 overall and 4-8 ATS

- Nevada is 11-3 overall and 7-7 ATS

San Diego State vs. Nevada betting odds

Spread: Nevada -1.5 (-110)

Over/Under: 146.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Nevada (-128), San Diego State (+106)

Game time: Tuesday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. PT

TV: FS1

