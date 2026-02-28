Point spread, betting odds for San Diego State vs. New Mexico basketball game

The San Diego State Aztecs will be road underdogs when they make their final visit to an arena where they haven’t done well over the decades.

The Aztecs (19-8, 13-4 MW) have been set as 2.5-point underdogs against the New Mexico Lobos (21-7, 12-5) according to Fanduel.com. The over/under is 149.5 points. Tipoff is set for 11 a.m. PT at The Pit and the game will air on CBS.

The Aztecs are coming off an 89-72 home win against Utah State that pulled them into a first-place tie with the Aggies atop the Mountain West standings and snapped a two-game losing streak.

It was a big enough win that ESPN bracket expert Joe Lunardi put the Aztecs back into the Field of 64 in his Friday Bracketology update, and gave them the MW’s automatic bid over Utah State.

Saturday’s game at New Mexico will be the second in three straight Quad 1 opportunities for the Aztecs, who ticked up just one spot in the NCAA NET Rankings, to No. 43. Those rankings are used by the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee as the primary sorting tool for selection and seeding for March Madness.

Lunardi dropped the Lobos from the Last Four In to the First Four Out.

SDSU is going for the season sweep after beating the Lobos 83-79 at Viejas Arena on Jan. 17.

The Aztecs’ resume for an at-large NCAA berth might have been damaged to the point that their only ticket to March Madness will be by winning the MW tournament in Las Vegas and claiming the automatic berth.

New Mexico will remain behind in the MW as SDSU, Fresno State, Boise State, Colorado State and Utah State move into the reconfigured Pac-12 next season.

The series

The Aztecs and Lobos are meeting for the 100th time overall, with the Lobos leading the series 52-47 and holding a 32-13 edge at The Pit. The Aztecs are 4-5 in their last nine games at The Pit, with three of those wins coming by double digits.

Notable trends

- San Diego State is 19-8 overall and 13-13 ATS

- New Mexico is 21-7 overall and 14-13 ATS

San Diego State vs. New Mexico betting odds

Spread: New Mexico -2.5 (-108)

Over/Under: 149.5 (-110)

Moneyline: New Mexico (-152), San Diego State (+126)

Game time: Saturday, Feb. 28 at 11 a.m. PT

TV: CBS

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.