Point spread, betting odds for San Diego State vs. New Mexico men's basketball game

San Diego State welcomes the New Mexico Lobos to Viejas Arena for the final time as Mountain West opponents on Saturday, as a spirited rivalry begins to wind down due to conference realignment.

The Aztecs (12-4, 6-0 MW) have been set as 3.5-point favorites against the Lobos (14-3, 5-1), according to Fanduel.com. The over/under is 144.5 points. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. PT Saturday at Viejas Arena and the game will air on CBS Sports Network.

The Aztecs have won six straight and nine of 10, and are looking to keep pace with Utah State atop the MW.

New Mexico has won four straight and 11 of 12, which is remarkable considering that new coach Eric Olen had to completely rebuild his roster after replacing Richard Pitino, the MW Coach of the Year last season who bailed for Xavier. Also departing was MW Player of the Year Donovan Dent, a guard who transferred to UCLA.

The Aztecs are moving into the rebuilt Pac-12 next season along with four other MW teams. New Mexico is among the teams remaining behind.

San Diego State has won seven MW tournament titles and the Lobos five, the most in league history.

The Aztecs will make their final visit to the Pit in Albuquerque on Feb. 28.

Dutcher said he’d be up for offering the Lobos a buy game in future seasons, meaning the Lobos would come to San Diego, “but we're not going to the Pit. And like I said, I'm not going back to Laramie. Now, San Diego State may go back there someday, but it won't be me as a head coach.”

Olen knows the Aztecs well after facing them three times in recent seasons while at UC San Diego. The Tritons lost all three, but the margin last season was just five points.

San Diego State was the unanimous preseason pick to win the MW while the Lobos were picked to finish fifth in the 12-team league.

The series

This will be the 99th meeting between the schools, with the Lobos holding a 52-46 series lead. SDSU is 17-8 against the Lobos on Steve Fisher Court and 30-14 overall in San Diego.

Since the start of the 2009-10 season, SDSU leads the series 11-3 in games in

San Diego, with the 11 wins coming by an average of 13.5 points.

SDSU’s 16.2-point average margin of victory since 2019-20 is the largest by any New Mexico opponent in at least 25 years.

Below is a look at the notable trends and betting lines for New Mexico vs. San Diego State on Saturday at 5 p.m. PT.

Notable trends

- New Mexico is 14-3 overall and 10-6 ATS

- San Diego State is 12-4 overall and 7-8 ATS

San Diego State vs. New Mexico betting odds

Spread: San Diego State -3.5 (-110)

Over/Under: 144.5 (-110)

Moneyline: San Diego State (-192), New Mexico (+158)

Game time: Saturday, Jan. 17 at 5 p.m. PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.