Point spread, betting odds for San Diego State vs. San Jose State men's basketball game

San Diego State resumes its final season in the Mountain West when it makes its last trip to San Jose State to face the Spartans on Tuesday night.

The Aztecs (7-4, 1-0 MW) have been set as 11.5-point favorites against the Spartans (5-7, 0-1), according to Fanduel.com. The over/under is 144.5 points.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. PT and the game will air on CBS Sports Network.

The Aztecs are coming off two games at the opposite end of the college hoops spectrum. They lost 68-45 to No. 1 Arizona in Phoenix on Dec. 20 and then routed Division III Whittier 121-59 on Dec. 22 before getting a week off.

SDSU opened its final MW slate with an 81-58 home win against Air Force on Dec. 17. The Aztecs were the unanimous choice to win the regular-season MW title before jumping to the reborn Pac-12 next season. San Jose State was picked 10th.

The series

The Aztecs lead the series 51-35 and have a 15-game winning streak against the Spartans, regardless of location. SDSU is 21-1 against SJSU in the MW era and coach Brian Dutcher has never lost to the Spartans in his eight seasons in charge.

Dutcher’s teams are 5-0 in San Jose with an average winning margin of 7.8 points, but in each of the last two games at the Event Center, the winning margin has been trimmed to 3.0 points.

Dec 20, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Diego State Aztecs forward Magoon Gwath (0). | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With the MW going back to an unbalanced schedule due to the addition of Grand Canyon, San Jose State will not make a trip to Viejas Arena this season.

Below is a look at the notable trends and betting lines for San Diego State vs. San Jose State on Tuesday at 7 p.m. PT.

Notable trends

- San Diego State is 7-4 overall and 3-7 ATS

- San Jose State is 5-7 overall and 6-5 ATS

San Diego State vs. San Jose State betting odds

Spread: San Diego State -11.5 (-102)

Over/Under: 144.5 (-110)

Moneyline: San Diego State (-750) San Jose State (+520)

Game time: Tuesday, Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

