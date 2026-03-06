Point spread, betting odds for San Diego State vs. UNLV basketball game

The San Diego State Aztecs host UNLV in their regular-season finale on Friday night, still holding out hope that they can earn a share of the Mountain West title in their final season in the league.

The Aztecs (19-10, 13-6 MW) have been set as 10.5-point favorites against the Runnin’ Rebels (16-14, 11-8) according to Fanduel.com. The over/under is 153.5 points. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. PT at Viejas Arena and the game will air on CBS Sports Network.

With their NCAA Tournament at-large chances likely extinguished after losing four of their last five games, the Aztecs are now simply playing for seeding in the conference tournament in Las Vegas next week, and, surprisingly, a share of the title.

The Aztecs appeared to have been eliminated from title contention after losing 86-77 at Boise State on Tuesday night, when they were outrebounded a whopping 37-15.

But then Utah State (14-5) was routed at UNLV and New Mexico (13-6) lost at home to Nevada, setting up the possibility of a three-way tie if the Aztecs beat UNLV and the visiting Lobos beat the Aggies on Saturday.

It’ll be moot, however, if the Aggies beat the Lobos, which will give them the title outright and the No. 1 seed in next week’s conference tournament in Las Vegas.

The only way the Aztecs can assure themselves of a sixth straight appearance in March Madness is to win the MW tournament next week in Las Vegas and claim the automatic berth. They’re at least assured of a bye into the quarterfinals on Thursday.

The series

SDSU is 9-2 against UNLV in the teams’ last 11 meetings at Viejas Arena.

SDSU leads the series 45-40. SDSU, including 21-14 in San Diego and 18-8 on Steve Fisher Court.

This is it for the rivalry, as UNLV will remain behind in the MW while SDSU, Boise State, Fresno State, Colorado State and Utah State move into the new-look Pac-12.

Notable trends

- UNLV is 16-14 overall and 14-15 ATS

- San Diego State is 19-10 overall and 13-15 ATS

UNLV vs. San Diego State betting odds

Spread: San Diego State -10.5 (-105)

Over/Under: 153.5 (-110)

Moneyline: San Diego State (-450), UNLV (+340)

Game time: Friday, March 6 at 7 p.m. PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

